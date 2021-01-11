Newly approved oxygen device could be game changer for hospitals with low supply





The Oxera (Oxygen-Efficient Respiratory Aid) device is a proudly South African innovation developed by a group of volunteers known as the Umoya Project.

It's an all-in-one device using an oxygen accumulator bag, anaesthetic mask and an adjustable mechanical peep valve that is simple, cost-effective and oxygen efficient.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved the OxERA device for emergency Covid-19 use.

The device will be produced and distributed by medical device manufacturer Gabler Medical.

Dr Craig Parker, the lead doctor on the Umoya Project, says the OxERA device bridges the gap between standard oxygen therapy via face masks and ICU-based non-invasive or mechanical ventilation.

He believes that it will be a game-changer in low resource hospitals with insufficient bulk oxygen supplies.

Dr. Parker says the manufacturer is scaling up production with the hopes of producing 15,000 units a week.

The Umoya Project started as a group of East London-based volunteers, including doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs, and has now grown into a humanitarian organisation with nationwide reach.

This is quite unique. It takes the benefits of an oxygen mask and it adds some of the components of non-invasive ventilation onto that simple oxygen mask and 'fills the gap' between the devices that we have available at the moment. Dr Craig Parker, Lead doctor - Umoya Project

It allows you to extend your therapy with limited resources into new territory. Dr Craig Parker, Lead doctor - Umoya Project

It's been so successful in our trials... We have been testing this device sing mid-2020 and refining it. We were trying to find something that would be easy to use for the average hospital worker in a hospital that had constrained oxygen supply. Dr Craig Parker, Lead doctor - Umoya Project

