Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold - Founder at Destinate
Today at 05:10
Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tapiwa Chagonda - Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Schools cannot force parents to buy particular stationery or toiletries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
Today at 06:40
To WhatsApp or not to WhatsApp?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 07:07
Level three remains in place as Cape Covid figures soar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
The fate of SK11 A.K.A. Kataza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Impeachment looms for Trump
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:21
SAB misreads the booze room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees explains why Ivermectin cannot be used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa at this stage. 11 January 2021 7:50 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Local
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.' 11 January 2021 8:30 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan) President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here. 11 January 2021 3:11 PM
View all Business
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death. 11 January 2021 9:54 AM
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group. 11 January 2021 7:01 AM
View all Entertainment
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse. 11 January 2021 11:52 AM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

11 January 2021 7:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Property market
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
Buy to let
buy-to-let
residential property market
property on auction
distressed properties
distressed property

Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.

An unprecedented number of distressed properties will go on auction in the coming few months as the economic recovery buckles under the pressure of a spiralling second wave of Covid-19.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Related articles:

Right now, some properties on auction are going for discounts of up to 70%, according to Business Insider South Africa, while buyers can expect an average markdown of 42%.

RELATED: We watched 33 distressed properties auctioned in Gauteng and saw an average 42% discount – Business Insider South Africa

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Francois Viruly, a property economist at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

We’re starting to see discounts…

Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

We’re probably looking at a difference of between 11% to 12%... But there is enormous variation…

Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

At the lower end, prices are increasing while at the top-end it’s the opposite…

Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

Small businesses have come under pressure and need to sell just to remain afloat…

Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

Private cemetery business… significant growth… your tenants are fairly quiet… Yes, it is a business! … We do have them in South Africa… Returns are actually very good!

Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


11 January 2021 7:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Property market
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
Buy to let
buy-to-let
residential property market
property on auction
distressed properties
distressed property

More from MyMoney Online

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin 123rfbusiness 123rf

'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'

5 January 2021 12:55 PM

"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin pacman eating US dollar dollars cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies 123rf

Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…

4 January 2021 2:31 PM

You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renting letting property tenant landlor 123rfproperty 123rflifestyle 123rf

Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay

29 December 2020 12:03 PM

"There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty

15 December 2020 2:41 PM

"There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid

10 December 2020 2:56 PM

Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spam sms marketing 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month

9 December 2020 1:01 PM

Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy woman new car vehicle motoring 123rf 123rfbusiness

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Warren visits the Oracle of Omaha

Missing Image Placeholder

Warren Buffet often (very successfully) swims against the tide

26 May 2016 7:30 PM

In the late 1990s Warren Buffett avoided tech stocks and was labelled a dinosaur. Guess who had the last laugh?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Know-nothing investor? Warren Buffett suggests an index fund (eg Satrix Top 40)

19 May 2016 7:33 PM

He famously wants his executors to invest 90% of his wife’s inheritance in an index (even though Berkshire is an active manager).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Warren Buffett’s take on tech

12 May 2016 7:30 PM

Warren Buffett is notoriously wary of tech, yet he owns 8% of IBM and spoke a lot about Amazon at the Berkshire Hathaway AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

How to get rich by investing like Warren Buffett

6 May 2016 9:41 AM

Financial advisor Warren Ingram discusses five aspects of Buffett’s investment philosophy that we’d all do well to emulate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Woodstock of Capitalism' strategy continues to attract thousands of people

4 May 2016 7:57 AM

The 'Woodstock of Capitalism' annual meeting continues to be one of the most anticipated and quirky investment events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

28 hours of transit sees Warren Ingram at the Nebraska Furniture Mart

29 April 2016 8:53 PM

Warren Ingram is in Omaha, but after 28 hours of travel, does his priority list for the weekend live up to expectations?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why everyone (and their aunties) are going gaga over the Berkshire Hathaway AGM

28 April 2016 7:33 PM

Our resident personal finance expert Warren Ingram explains the significance of the “Woodstock for Capitalists”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to live stream ‘Woodstock for Capitalists’

28 April 2016 5:18 PM

Market expert David Shapiro discusses what will be a first for this famed company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why everyone adores gazillionaire Warren Buffett, most successful investor ever

21 April 2016 7:33 PM

He's giving it all away and still lives in the modest house he bought 1958. There are many reasons to love the world's 3rd richest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Whitfield & Ingram mimic Buffett & Gates (or at least try!)

21 April 2016 6:00 PM

Newspaper tossing doesn't come naturally to everyone... but it does help focus the mind when there's a large prize on hand!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

Local Business

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

Business Opinion Local Politics

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa must deal with 'those close to him' first in fight against corruption

11 January 2021 9:53 PM

DBE: Mandatory COVID-19 testing implemented in KZN marking centre

11 January 2021 9:39 PM

Demand for burials, cremations increases in Cape metro as COVID numbers spike

11 January 2021 9:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA