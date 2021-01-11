Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now





An unprecedented number of distressed properties will go on auction in the coming few months as the economic recovery buckles under the pressure of a spiralling second wave of Covid-19.

Right now, some properties on auction are going for discounts of up to 70%, according to Business Insider South Africa, while buyers can expect an average markdown of 42%.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Francois Viruly, a property economist at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

We’re starting to see discounts… Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

We’re probably looking at a difference of between 11% to 12%... But there is enormous variation… Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

At the lower end, prices are increasing while at the top-end it’s the opposite… Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

Small businesses have come under pressure and need to sell just to remain afloat… Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

Private cemetery business… significant growth… your tenants are fairly quiet… Yes, it is a business! … We do have them in South Africa… Returns are actually very good! Francois Viruly, property economist - University of Cape Town

