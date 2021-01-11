Streaming issues? Report here
Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair

11 January 2021 7:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees explains why Ivermectin cannot be used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa at this stage.

The South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has pleaded with the public and doctors not to distribute or take Ivermectin until its safety and efficacy are verified.

Sahpra chair Prof Helen Rees says the drug has not been approved for human use in South Africa due to a lack of conclusive evidence.

While she understands the desperation that many people are facing, the professor warns that existing clinical trials on Ivermectin are unreliable.

"The data simply isn't strong enough at the moment", Rees tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

RELATED: Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug

Sahpra maintains that well designed clinical trials are required to provide sufficient scientific data for the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

The regulatory authority says it will not prematurely approve a drug only to later revoke its authorisation.

Ress says new data on the effectiveness of Ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of Covid-19 is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Ivermectin is currently licensed for veterinary use in the treatment and control of parasites in animals.

Any attempts to administer, sell or import the drug for the treatment of Covid-19 are unlawful.

Prof Rees warns that some scammers are selling bogus tablets that may be harmful if consumed.

The regulator encourages the submission of clinical trial applications designed to establish the safety and efficacy of ivermectin in the management of Covid-19 infections.

Individuals are feeling desperate but unfortunately, that doesn't substitute [the need] for getting really good evidence for the medications that either going to prevent or treat Covid-19, and that's currently what's lacking.

Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

All around the world people have looked at existing drugs because it's much better to take existing drugs and repurposing them, if they are effective against Covid-19, rather from starting from nothing with a brand new drug.

Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

There certainly was optimism for a number of drugs. Remember chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine? Similarly from the laboratory, a whole number of drugs looked very promising in the laboratory and that gave rise to clinical trials.

Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

The problem with the trials that have been done to date for Ivermectin, these have been reviewed by numerous local committees independently... other regulatory authorities and the WHO. And the problem is with the data that we have so far is that the studies were small.... Quite a lot of studies were seriously flawed in their design.

Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

When you put a lot of studies that are small with different parameters together, even if you see a trend to positivity you cannot conclude anything.

Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

In South Africa, we have had nobody applying to do a clinical trial on this product and we've also had nobody applying for a licensure.

Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:


