Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair
The South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has pleaded with the public and doctors not to distribute or take Ivermectin until its safety and efficacy are verified.
Sahpra chair Prof Helen Rees says the drug has not been approved for human use in South Africa due to a lack of conclusive evidence.
While she understands the desperation that many people are facing, the professor warns that existing clinical trials on Ivermectin are unreliable.
"The data simply isn't strong enough at the moment", Rees tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
RELATED: Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug
Sahpra maintains that well designed clinical trials are required to provide sufficient scientific data for the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.
The regulatory authority says it will not prematurely approve a drug only to later revoke its authorisation.
Ress says new data on the effectiveness of Ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of Covid-19 is expected to be available in the coming weeks.
Ivermectin is currently licensed for veterinary use in the treatment and control of parasites in animals.
Any attempts to administer, sell or import the drug for the treatment of Covid-19 are unlawful.
Prof Rees warns that some scammers are selling bogus tablets that may be harmful if consumed.
The regulator encourages the submission of clinical trial applications designed to establish the safety and efficacy of ivermectin in the management of Covid-19 infections.
Individuals are feeling desperate but unfortunately, that doesn't substitute [the need] for getting really good evidence for the medications that either going to prevent or treat Covid-19, and that's currently what's lacking.Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
All around the world people have looked at existing drugs because it's much better to take existing drugs and repurposing them, if they are effective against Covid-19, rather from starting from nothing with a brand new drug.Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
There certainly was optimism for a number of drugs. Remember chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine? Similarly from the laboratory, a whole number of drugs looked very promising in the laboratory and that gave rise to clinical trials.Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
The problem with the trials that have been done to date for Ivermectin, these have been reviewed by numerous local committees independently... other regulatory authorities and the WHO. And the problem is with the data that we have so far is that the studies were small.... Quite a lot of studies were seriously flawed in their design.Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
When you put a lot of studies that are small with different parameters together, even if you see a trend to positivity you cannot conclude anything.Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
In South Africa, we have had nobody applying to do a clinical trial on this product and we've also had nobody applying for a licensure.Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Newly approved oxygen device could be game changer for hospitals with low supply
Medicines regulator Sahpra has approved the Umoya OxERA device, a new medical innovation created to help save Covid-19 patients in hospitals.Read More
Presidency dismisses fake WhatsApp message on Level 4 lockdown
The Presidency's head of digital communications Athi Geleba says the WhatsApp message about a Level 4 lockdown is fake news.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game
Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain.Read More
'Municipal worker tipped police off to arms cache outside Oudtshoorn'
Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje describes how the events unfolded at the Raubenheimer Dam.Read More
Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa
Teachers union Naptosa says the government should include teachers in the first group that will receive the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
What are we doing to make sure learners have a more meaningful year? - Naptosa
Last year certain grades lost close to 5 months of teaching due to the national lockdown bought about because of Covid-19.Read More
GSH frontline doctor recounts harrowing life on the Covid wards during 2nd wave
Groote Schuur Hospital doctor, Zane Stemming describes the stressful experience medical staff have on the wards daily.Read More