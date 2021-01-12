Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu
Fans and members of the performing arts industry have been paying tribute to South African actress Lindiwe Ndlovu who has died at the age of 44.
The television and movie star became a household favorite for her performances in various local TV productions including Mzansi Magic's hit series Lockdown and drama Ifalakhe.
She was also no stranger to the big-screen and had roles in Safari (2013) and Winnie Mandela (2011) starring Jennifer Hudson and Terrance Howard.
In 2013, US actor Samuel L.Jackson presented Ndlovu with the SAFTA award for best actress in a feature film for her role in 'Little One'.
In a statement, released by her agency, Gaenor Artiste Management the multi-award-winning actress died at her home on Monday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed.
NOTE: Official statement regarding Lindiwe Ndlovu’s passing #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/eZc5pZCB6f— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) January 11, 2021
Taking to Twitter media personality said Ndlovu's death was a 'loss' and described her as 'a great talent', while actress Mmabatho Montsho said 'It was a pleasure working with you, Lindiwe'.
Condolences to Lindiwe’s loved ones. The screen and stage will deeply miss her as well. It was a pleasure working with you, Lindiwe 🕊#RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/SQ3Wp8PIai— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 11, 2021
It seems like just yesterday when I had the honour of working besides you as my mother on Zabalaza. I can't begin to describe how gifted, humble, patient & caring you were. That last text to me had a meaning I am only getting now— Nathaniel Junior Singo (@natjuniorsingo) January 11, 2021
You will be forever missed Ma!#RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/Az43hxZAoW
BREAKING NEWS: South African Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu has passed away❤️🕊️— 11 BUTTONS MEDIA (@11Buttons_Media) January 11, 2021
Well-known for her work in various SA prime time TV shows including #uzalo & #eHostela
Her Film work: Safari(2013) Winnie Mandela(2011)& her excellent role on Little One won her a SAFTA. #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/1LB4lrOkWc
