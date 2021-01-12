Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track?
CapeTalk's Africa Melane speaks to the director-general of the Department Of Basic Education (DBE) about its plans for schools reopening this month.
Mathanzima Mweli says they will meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday to update them on the DBE's plans.
(Click below to listen to the full podcast)
Our plans were about bringing learners back, but running schools in a differentiated timetable manner.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department Of Basic Education
Like alternating days and alternating weeks, at least for the first quarter for primary schools.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department Of Basic Education
RELATED: What are we doing to make sure learners have a more meaningful year? - Naptosa
Mweli also provided an update on the matric marking process which this week entered its second week.
45 000 assessors are currently working at 177 centres nationwide. Mweli says they are confident the process will be completed on time.
We are now in full swing of marking and things are going exceptionally well.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department Of Basic Education
RELATED: Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa
Listen to the full podcast of Tuesday's interview with the director-general of the Department Of Basic Education:
