Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'
South Africa will remain on adjusted Level 3 lockdown with additional measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday saying that the country was 'in the centre of the storm'.
"The number of new infections, hospital admissions, and deaths is higher now than it has ever been since the first case was recorded in our country in March 2020."
Ramaphosa announced the closure of 20 land borders until next month, voicing concern that the huge congestions seen at some of the land posts were exposing thousands of people to infection.
“These include the six busiest border posts, which are Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Oshoek, Ficksburg and Kopfontein.”
Meanwhile, the sale of alcohol is still prohibited, beaches and parks remain closed.
An adjusted curfew time of 9pm to 5am has also been introduced.
The president also announced the government's plans to embark on a massive vaccination roll-out.
"We have always said that an effective vaccine will be a game-changer." he said.
Ramaphosa said government already secured 20 million doses of the vaccine for the current year.
“We will administer vaccinations through hospitals, clinics, outreach services and mobile clinics, and private settings such as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and workplaces. While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20 million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year.”
The first group to get vaccinated would be frontline health workers.
Click below to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa's full speech from Monday night:
