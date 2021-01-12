As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Close to 190,000 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in South Africa since the start of the new year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa opened his latest 'family meeting' with the grim statistics on Monday evening.
He revealed that the country would remain on level 3 adjusted lockdown, for the time being, meaning that the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol would not be lifted.
"Health services in several parts of the country reported that the prohibition of alcohol sales had significantly reduced the number of trauma cases seen in our hospitals over the New Year period".
On 1 January the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto said that for the first time in its history, not a single patient was admitted to its trauma unit on New Year's Eve.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday the Western Cape Department Of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem said it was a similar picture in hospitals in the Western Cape.
I was at Victoria Hospital on New Year's Day and it was empty.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Colleagues at Khayelitsha Hosptial commented that they'd never before in their working career seen the hospital that empty.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Kariem says the official figures support those observations:
We compared this year New Year's Day, with 2020, we saw a 65% drop in our trauma presentations for that 24 hour period.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
I'm not surprised by the continuation of the alcohol banDr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
WATCH: Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'
And what of the rate of infections since the country was placed in adjusted level 3 lockdown on 28 December?
Dr Kariem says the rate of increase has slowed 'significantly' and test positivity is also coming down.
We're also beginning to see the stabilisation of hospitalisations in the province.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Listen to the full interview with the COO of the Western Cape Health Department:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting
A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More