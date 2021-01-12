City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Mountaineering with Mike Nixon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
Reaction to Ramaphosa's address
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out communication by government
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:15
Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:23
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Today at 12:23
SA closes 20 Land borders
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 12:27
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay
Today at 12:37
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Today at 12:37
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 12:40
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track? Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January. 12 January 2021 9:04 AM
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it. 12 January 2021 8:43 AM
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year. 12 January 2021 8:35 AM
View all Local
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.' 11 January 2021 8:30 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan) President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here. 11 January 2021 3:11 PM
View all Business
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods' Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2021 8:52 AM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo

12 January 2021 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CoCT
Kataza
Kataza the baboon

CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it.

On Thursday the City of Cape Town released a statement saying baboon SK11 known as Kataza had three days to integrate into his natal troop or he would be moved to the Riverside WIldlife Centre in Limpopo.

The City met with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and are in discussions with the Venters who run RIverside.

Kataza, the baboon has made headlines for months, after he was relocated from Slangkop in Kommetjie to Tokai 5 months ago because he was what the City terms 'a raiding male', and then some 80 days later on 12 November he was returned to the area of his natal troop after enormous public pressure.

But he has not integrated back into his natal troop says the City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt talking to Refilwe Moloto.

Kataza did not make the 3-day deadline, says Alderman Nieuwoudt.

He is not with the troop. He is still in the Ocean View/De Gama area, and we are sending out our supporting letter to the SPCA to support their application to have him transferred to Limpopo if that has been agreed with Cape Nature.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

CapeNature is responsible for biodiversity conservation in the Western Cape.

Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary believes it will be able to help rehabilitate Kataza and eventually release him into the wild, she says.

They are convinced they can alter his behaviour. We have sent other problematic baboons to them and they are convinced that their long-term programme works.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

We hope it is successful but they are willing and they really love the baboon and they will look after him well.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

Niewoudt says the City has engaged with the interest groups to explain this is the best decision for him.

We have explained to everybody that we cannot continue like this because he will get hurt by somebody in the community because his behaviour becomes more and more aggressive towards getting food the easy way.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

I truly think this is a decision in the best interests of his own welfare.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

She says he has not integrated with any troop and is alone.

What about the next baboon considered 'troublesome' by the City and would it move to the relocation solution, asks Refilwe?

It depends. The focus is the broader biodiversity interest and translocating species is not the ideal solution to a problematic solution locally. So we are in the process of again looking at mechanisms.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

She says the City is waiting for a report in February on the current management programme upon which it will be determined how this would be investigated.

That report will serve, hopefully, to take the whole situation of wild animals within the urban area into consideration, because it is not only the baboons that are from time to time problematic part of the ecosystem.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

The date of Kataza's departure will be determined by CapeNature once it agrees to the SPCA application, she explains.

It is important that we are all on the same page and it is best for all of us and the animal.

Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below:


12 January 2021 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CoCT
Kataza
Kataza the baboon

More from Local

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

12 January 2021 10:03 AM

Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track?

12 January 2021 9:04 AM

Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-ban-booze-lockdown

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

12 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3gif

Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'

12 January 2021 7:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol will remain and 20 land posts will close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwegif

Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu

12 January 2021 6:37 AM

The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pill-medicine-tabletjpg

Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair

11 January 2021 7:50 PM

Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees explains why Ivermectin cannot be used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa at this stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oxera-device-umoyapng

Newly approved oxygen device could be game changer for hospitals with low supply

11 January 2021 6:11 PM

Medicines regulator Sahpra has approved the Umoya OxERA device, a new medical innovation created to help save Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-cjpg

Presidency dismisses fake WhatsApp message on Level 4 lockdown

11 January 2021 4:43 PM

The Presidency's head of digital communications Athi Geleba says the WhatsApp message about a Level 4 lockdown is fake news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Arnold Schwarzenegger, famous actor, politician and businessman

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral

12 January 2021 10:01 AM

Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective

11 January 2021 11:02 AM

Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert

11 January 2021 8:30 AM

KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Twitter tweets US politics 123rf

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

9 January 2021 11:39 AM

US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the platform announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage Schoolboy Sitting At Desk With Head Down

Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past

8 January 2021 5:54 PM

Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scarborough Beach Western Cape

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

8 January 2021 3:42 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother and daughter custody children divorce 123rflifestyle 123rf

Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner

8 January 2021 12:29 PM

Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine bottle from ice storage Covid-19 vaccine 123rf

'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine'

7 January 2021 4:39 PM

South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masi1gif

Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night

7 January 2021 2:08 PM

CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu

Entertainment Local

City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo

Local Politics

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

Local

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

World Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Uganda presidential candidate Wine says army raided home, arrested his security

12 January 2021 10:18 AM

WATCH LIVE: Former Eskom CEO Koko returns to state capture inquiry

12 January 2021 10:05 AM

DA wants clarity from Ramaphosa on acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines

12 January 2021 9:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA