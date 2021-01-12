City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo





On Thursday the City of Cape Town released a statement saying baboon SK11 known as Kataza had three days to integrate into his natal troop or he would be moved to the Riverside WIldlife Centre in Limpopo.

The City met with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and are in discussions with the Venters who run RIverside.

Kataza, the baboon has made headlines for months, after he was relocated from Slangkop in Kommetjie to Tokai 5 months ago because he was what the City terms 'a raiding male', and then some 80 days later on 12 November he was returned to the area of his natal troop after enormous public pressure.

But he has not integrated back into his natal troop says the City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt talking to Refilwe Moloto.

Kataza did not make the 3-day deadline, says Alderman Nieuwoudt.

He is not with the troop. He is still in the Ocean View/De Gama area, and we are sending out our supporting letter to the SPCA to support their application to have him transferred to Limpopo if that has been agreed with Cape Nature. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

CapeNature is responsible for biodiversity conservation in the Western Cape.

Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary believes it will be able to help rehabilitate Kataza and eventually release him into the wild, she says.

They are convinced they can alter his behaviour. We have sent other problematic baboons to them and they are convinced that their long-term programme works. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

We hope it is successful but they are willing and they really love the baboon and they will look after him well. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

Niewoudt says the City has engaged with the interest groups to explain this is the best decision for him.

We have explained to everybody that we cannot continue like this because he will get hurt by somebody in the community because his behaviour becomes more and more aggressive towards getting food the easy way. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

I truly think this is a decision in the best interests of his own welfare. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

She says he has not integrated with any troop and is alone.

What about the next baboon considered 'troublesome' by the City and would it move to the relocation solution, asks Refilwe?

It depends. The focus is the broader biodiversity interest and translocating species is not the ideal solution to a problematic solution locally. So we are in the process of again looking at mechanisms. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

She says the City is waiting for a report in February on the current management programme upon which it will be determined how this would be investigated.

That report will serve, hopefully, to take the whole situation of wild animals within the urban area into consideration, because it is not only the baboons that are from time to time problematic part of the ecosystem. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

The date of Kataza's departure will be determined by CapeNature once it agrees to the SPCA application, she explains.

It is important that we are all on the same page and it is best for all of us and the animal. Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt , Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning & Environment - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below: