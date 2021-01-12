'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'





The sheer number of people dying right now in Britain has seen bodies stored at temporary facilities as hospital mortuaries are at 100% capacity.

Temporary morgues have been set up Leatherhead in Surrey and Aylesford in Kent.

Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 is, right now, at a record high.

“The pressure on the NHS is very, very bad,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

We saw this in Italy in April. In Mexico, there were body bags piling up in mortuaries… Well, here we are in London… we’ve run out of space for bodies… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

In Surrey, every hospital mortuary is full. They have a huge refrigerated tent in the woods to store the bodies… the grim reality of our galloping infections and death toll… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Here’s a new job title I never thought we would have here. Some councils are appointing what they call ‘Death Management Officers’. Is that a grim title, or what? Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

