'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
The sheer number of people dying right now in Britain has seen bodies stored at temporary facilities as hospital mortuaries are at 100% capacity.
Temporary morgues have been set up Leatherhead in Surrey and Aylesford in Kent.
Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 is, right now, at a record high.
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
“The pressure on the NHS is very, very bad,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
We saw this in Italy in April. In Mexico, there were body bags piling up in mortuaries… Well, here we are in London… we’ve run out of space for bodies…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
In Surrey, every hospital mortuary is full. They have a huge refrigerated tent in the woods to store the bodies… the grim reality of our galloping infections and death toll…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Here’s a new job title I never thought we would have here. Some councils are appointing what they call ‘Death Management Officers’. Is that a grim title, or what?Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:10].
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting
A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More