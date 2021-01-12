Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
It looks as if South Africa's golden boy Trevor Noah is channeling Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince' with his latest purchase.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Daily Show host has just splashed a whopping $27.5 million (R426 million) on a plush mansion in Bel Air.
The 11,000-square-foot luxurious pad is said to boast " six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room, and game room" across three storeys.
Located in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, Trevor's new neighbours include the world's richest man and fellow South African Elon Musk, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.
While the hefty price tag is out of reach for most of us, it's likely to be a drop in the ocean for the Soweto-born star who is estimated to be worth an eye-watering $40 million (R620 million)
In 2019, Forbes reported that his annual earnings were a massive $28-million (approximately R527 million), making him the fourth-highest paid comedian in the world behind Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jim Gaffigan.
Despite a handful of social media users appearing to condem the Son of Patricia star for his extravagance purchase, many seemed proud of his journey from humble beginnings, rap star Cassper Nyovest tweeting simply, 'Inspiring!!!'.
Inspiring!!! https://t.co/91lmmW3bot— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 9, 2021
More from World
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral
Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany.Read More
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert
Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp.Read More
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?
Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse.Read More
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis
Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.Read More
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts'
MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore.Read More
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.Read More
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush
"History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama.Read More
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas
The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate.Read More
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort.Read More
More from Local
Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track?
Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January.Read More
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo
CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it.Read More
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol will remain and 20 land posts will close.Read More
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu
The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.Read More
Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair
Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees explains why Ivermectin cannot be used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa at this stage.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Newly approved oxygen device could be game changer for hospitals with low supply
Medicines regulator Sahpra has approved the Umoya OxERA device, a new medical innovation created to help save Covid-19 patients in hospitals.Read More
Presidency dismisses fake WhatsApp message on Level 4 lockdown
The Presidency's head of digital communications Athi Geleba says the WhatsApp message about a Level 4 lockdown is fake news.Read More
More from Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu
The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.Read More
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot
The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.Read More
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died
#RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death.Read More
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis
Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.Read More
From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir
Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to global recognition.Read More
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world
12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened
Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.Read More