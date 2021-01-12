Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!





It looks as if South Africa's golden boy Trevor Noah is channeling Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince' with his latest purchase.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Daily Show host has just splashed a whopping $27.5 million (R426 million) on a plush mansion in Bel Air.

The 11,000-square-foot luxurious pad is said to boast " six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room, and game room" across three storeys.

Located in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, Trevor's new neighbours include the world's richest man and fellow South African Elon Musk, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

While the hefty price tag is out of reach for most of us, it's likely to be a drop in the ocean for the Soweto-born star who is estimated to be worth an eye-watering $40 million (R620 million)

In 2019, Forbes reported that his annual earnings were a massive $28-million (approximately R527 million), making him the fourth-highest paid comedian in the world behind Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jim Gaffigan.

Despite a handful of social media users appearing to condem the Son of Patricia star for his extravagance purchase, many seemed proud of his journey from humble beginnings, rap star Cassper Nyovest tweeting simply, 'Inspiring!!!'.