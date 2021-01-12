[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral
He took to Twitter with a very personal video message comparing the attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters attack to the infamous Kristallnacht when Nazis destroyed Jewish-owned business and institutions in an all-night rampage in 1938.
He also opened up about his own father abusing the family after what he had experienced physically and psychologically during the Second World War and how many neighbours in Austria had experienced the same kind of abuse.
Schwarzenegger urges Americans to come together no matter what their political persuasion and begin to heal.
Watch the video message below:
My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
They did not just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy. They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.Arnold Schwarzenegger, Actor and politician
