[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral





He took to Twitter with a very personal video message comparing the attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters attack to the infamous Kristallnacht when Nazis destroyed Jewish-owned business and institutions in an all-night rampage in 1938.

He also opened up about his own father abusing the family after what he had experienced physically and psychologically during the Second World War and how many neighbours in Austria had experienced the same kind of abuse.

Schwarzenegger urges Americans to come together no matter what their political persuasion and begin to heal.

Watch the video message below:

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

