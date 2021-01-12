Parents aren't legally forced to buy from prescribed school stationery suppliers
Larkan is the founder of learner rights group Tabansi which assists parents and pupils with school disputes.
She says parents can't be forced to buy stationery from a specific brand prescribed by a school.
Some families are facing difficult financial circumstances and may not be able to afford expensive stationery brands.
Larkan adds that some households have to purchase new stationery for more than one child.
She does warn however that certain stationery brands may not last as long or have the same quality.
Schools are demanding stationery lists. That's either the parents buy the packs through the school ot they buy certain brand name products, which can be rather expensive.Sue Larkan, Founder - Tabansi
There's no legal binding on a parent to do that at all... A parent can ask for the stationery list and go buy it wherever they want to.Sue Larkan, Founder - Tabansi
As long as the children have got their stationery and the correct exercise books... They can buy wherever they like.Sue Larkan, Founder - Tabansi
At the same time, Larkan advises that parents are not legally obligated to provide toiletry supplies such as toilet rolls, issues, or soap.
She says schools are responsible for hygiene and cleanliness, and they should factor toiletries in their budgets.
While parents are welcome to volunteer what they can, they can't be forced to shoulder the burden of toiletry supplies.
They cannot mandate it.... There is no legal forcement on a parent to supply that. The school is responsible for hygiene and sanitation.Sue Larkan, Founder - Tabansi
The schools are trying to use that budget on something else and bring the responsibility back on the parents shoulders.Sue Larkan, Founder - Tabansi
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary
Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA.Read More
600 nurses recruited in the WC to shore up Covid-19 frontline
WC premier Alan Winde joined CapeTalk for an update on hospitals, nurse recruitment, and a vaccine roll-out for the province.Read More
'It's a jungle out there!' - Hippo on the loose in Joburg
The Gauteng Agriculture Department says the animal shouldn't be approached, but rather its whereabouts reported to officials.Read More
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.Read More
Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track?
Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January.Read More
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo
CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it.Read More
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol will remain and 20 land posts will close.Read More
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu
The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.Read More
Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair
Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees explains why Ivermectin cannot be used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa at this stage.Read More