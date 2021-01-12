[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million
An apartment in the Cape Town suburb Clifton is on sale for R170 million.
Right now, it’s the most expensive property on sale in South Africa, according to estate agents RE/MAX Living.
The 1064 square metre apartment was designed by SAOTA, an internationally acclaimed architectural firm.
The two-storey, eight-bedroom property is, in estate agent-speak, “The very zenith of luxury”.
It has five living areas, 8.5 bathrooms, seven garages and direct access to one of the world’s most picturesque beaches.
Levies, rates and taxes come to R91 589 per month.
Clifton is home to the most expensive real estate in Africa.
Click here to view pictures of the apartment on the listing by RE/MAX Living.
Watch a video of the property below.
