600 nurses recruited in the WC to shore up Covid-19 frontline
A drive to recruit over a thousand nurses to help on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic is bearing fruit the Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.
We put out a call three and a half weeks ago for another 1 300 nurses and I think we're sitting at about 600 of that 1 300 already contracted and put into the system.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
The drive is in response to the staff shortages anticipated as a result of the current second wave of coronavirus infections and the pressure on the health system.
According to a statement from the Western Cape Health Department 7246 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
"This in turn has resulted in 37 795 days lost as staff needed to take sick leave while isolating.”
Public and private hospitals across the country say they are feeling the pressure, and Winde says while indications are that the numbers are beginning to flatten, the situation remains serious.
In the last two days, I've seen our hospital numbers go up again.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
During his address to the nation on Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the number of new infections, hospital admissions, and deaths is higher than it has ever been since the first case was recorded last year
He announced that the country would remain on adjusted lockdown Level 3, in order to help alleviate some of the pressure on the country's health system.
"There are currently over 15,000 people with COVID-19 in hospitals nationally, placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment" he said.
Click below to listen to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde providing an update on the pandemic in the province:
