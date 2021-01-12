'It's a jungle out there!' - Hippo on the loose in Joburg
It seems Johannesburg is quite literally living up to its 'urban jungle' moniker.
Those living in the suburb of Fourways are being warned about a new resident in the area, an errant hippopotamus.
According to the Gauteng Agriculture Department, the massive mammal was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell.
It's now believed to be roaming in the Fourways area close to the Jukskei River.
Officials say the animal should not be approached, but rather its whereabouts reported to the department.
While hippos may look docile and slow, experts say they are in fact very agile and can be aggressive.
In 2019 a 63-year-old woman in Limpopo died after being attacked by a hippo in Malamulele.
WARNING TO RESIDENTS OF GAUTENG FOURWAYS - JUKSKEI RIVER AREA : HIPPO VISITING. pic.twitter.com/NDpaC2dh1d— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) January 11, 2021
The fourways hippo. Be extra careful ppl pic.twitter.com/PqoDtVgh28— Pablo Barluzar🇿🇦 (@RaymondSathekge) January 12, 2021
