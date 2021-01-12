City concerned by rising hostility and violence towards law enforcement staff

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:23
EWN Skype: Lebombo border visit my home affairs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:27
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa
Today at 12:37
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:38
EWN: Gauteng Covid-19 numbers expected to rise rapidly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:40
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Today at 12:41
NCC still deliberating about schools reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:45
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 12:45
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 12:49
Eskom in the spotlight at State Capture
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 13:07
On the couch with KFM's Carl Wastie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carl Wastie
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Today at 14:50
Music with Carol Thorns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carol Thorns - electric cellist at Rosanthorn
Today at 15:20
Less can be more: We must face the fact that Covid-19 has changed the education landscape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryke Bailey - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward

City concerned by rising hostility and violence towards law enforcement staff

12 January 2021 11:51 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
JP Smith
Cape Town law enforcement
metro cops
attack on law enforcement

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith had condemned the latest attack on metro officers in Khayelitsha on Sunday afternoon.

Two metro police officers were stoned by community members in Khayelitsha while trying to effect a drug-related arrest while on a stop and search patrol.

The suspect, who was found in possession of Tik, resisted arrest and called on community members for help.

Some bystanders started pelting the officers with stones, with both sustaining minor injuries. The patrol vehicle was also damaged.

The officers eventually arrested the suspect and he was detained at the Harare police station, where he was charged with possession of drugs and a dangerous weapon, riotous behaviour, malicious damage to property and disobeying a lawful instruction.

Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, has condemned the attack on metro cops.

The increased hostility and violence directed at enforcement and rescue service staff is a grave concern to the City.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The very people involved in this latest attack, some of whom filmed the altercation and threatened to post it to social media, are the very people who will need assistance tomorrow or next week, and also the very same people who complain about crime. Yet they see no problem with attacking and alienating the very people who risk their lives daily to create a safer environment for our communities

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The drug-related arrest in Khayelitsha is one of 99 arrests made by the City’s enforcement services in the past week.

Law enforcement officers made a number of arrests across Cape Town for the possession of drugs and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Cape Town traffic cops had a quiet week on the roads, with five arrests – three for reckless and negligent driving and two motorists who were detained on other charges.

Officers also impounded two vehicles, 30 cell phones and issued 43 420 fines for various other offences.

Overall, there has been a significant drop in drunk driving arrests since the implementation of the alcohol ban and 9pm curfer.

Our traffic officers recorded no such arrests in the past week, while our Metro Police officers recorded only two drunk driving arrests. The very low statistics are directly linked to the current alcohol ban as well as the curfew in place.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

