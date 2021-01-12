City concerned by rising hostility and violence towards law enforcement staff





Two metro police officers were stoned by community members in Khayelitsha while trying to effect a drug-related arrest while on a stop and search patrol.

The suspect, who was found in possession of Tik, resisted arrest and called on community members for help.

Some bystanders started pelting the officers with stones, with both sustaining minor injuries. The patrol vehicle was also damaged.

The officers eventually arrested the suspect and he was detained at the Harare police station, where he was charged with possession of drugs and a dangerous weapon, riotous behaviour, malicious damage to property and disobeying a lawful instruction.

Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, has condemned the attack on metro cops.

The increased hostility and violence directed at enforcement and rescue service staff is a grave concern to the City. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The very people involved in this latest attack, some of whom filmed the altercation and threatened to post it to social media, are the very people who will need assistance tomorrow or next week, and also the very same people who complain about crime. Yet they see no problem with attacking and alienating the very people who risk their lives daily to create a safer environment for our communities JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The drug-related arrest in Khayelitsha is one of 99 arrests made by the City’s enforcement services in the past week.

Law enforcement officers made a number of arrests across Cape Town for the possession of drugs and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Cape Town traffic cops had a quiet week on the roads, with five arrests – three for reckless and negligent driving and two motorists who were detained on other charges.

Officers also impounded two vehicles, 30 cell phones and issued 43 420 fines for various other offences.

Overall, there has been a significant drop in drunk driving arrests since the implementation of the alcohol ban and 9pm curfer.