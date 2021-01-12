Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'
On Monday, the police arrested Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere.
She is being charged for tweets in which she criticised the government’s poor service delivery.
She has been arrested several times for speaking out against abuses of Zimbabweans by their government.
Her arrest is the third in less than a week after authorities took into custody another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.
Last year, the Zimbabwean police nabbed several people – some were abducted and tortured – for criticising the government.
Africa Melane asked Tapiwa Chagonda (Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg) to provide context.
It’s clear that independent journalists and opposition figures are falling prey to Zanu-PF…Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg
Hopewell Chin'ono… embarrassed the government with various exposés… about corruption with respect to Covid-19 funds…Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg
The MDC is under siege from the Zanu-PF government… They refuse to accept the legitimacy of the Mnangagwa presidency…Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg
South Africa can definitely intervene. It’s a much stronger neighbour...Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg
However, it’s expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement… Thabo Mbeki tried to intervene. Jacob Zuma, the same. Now with President Cyril Ramaphosa, I don’t see an intervention… There’s no way the ANC is going to censure Swapo in Namibia, NPLA in Angola…Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg
The solution to the Zimbabwean crisis lies with the people themselves… We need a second government of national unity. The MDC needs to bite the bullet and engage with Zanu-PF… for the sake of the nation. But the opposition is fractured…Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the interview int the audio below.
