Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary
On Tuesday last week the Cape of Good Hope SPCA asked the City of Cape Town for an urgent meeting after Cape Town's well-known baboon Kataza continued to roam from suburb to suburb not integrating with any of the troops in his natal troop area.
He was relocated last year to Tokai after being labelled a 'raiding male' and after over 80 days of an unsuccessful integration attempt into the Tokai troops, he was moved back to Slangkop due to enormous public pressure.
RELATED: City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo
On Tuesday morning the City of Cape Town confirmed it had given the nod for Kataza to be moved to a wildlife sanctuary in Limpopo called Riverside after the CGH SPCA had approached them about its intended application to CapeNature..
Cape of Good Hope SPCA now confirms that it has submitted an application to Cape Nature for a permit to capture and translocate SK11, also known as Kataza, to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Limpopo.
The statement adds:
The application to Cape Nature followed after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA called for an urgent meeting with the City of Cape Town on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 to discuss welfare concerns associated with Kataza and his lack of integration with his natal troop and continued raiding behaviours.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on 21 October 2020 with this proposal - to capture Kataza and translocate him to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in the best interests of the welfare of Kataza, other animals in the area and the public in general. The SPCA was willing to absorb all the costs involved in the relocation of Kataza to the centre which is owned and managed by well-known primatologist Mr Bob Venter. Unfortunately, our proposal was not favourably received by the City of Cape Town and Kataza was returned to Kommetjie.
As we anticipated, Kataza has not reintegrated with his natal troop and his raiding behaviour has escalated placing his own safety and that of the surrounding communities at risk.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has always maintained that Kataza’s relocation back to Slangkop was not in his best interest as he would face the same challenges reintegrating with his natal troop as he faced in Tokai and that his raiding behaviour would continue unless he was rehabilitated before being released into the wild. Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Kataza will be gradually introduced into a new troop and rehabilitated before being released into the wild. While we are saddened that Kataza will be leaving the Cape Peninsula, we have to accept that this is his only chance to live as nature intended – wild and free!
