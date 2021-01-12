Anti-vaxxers/conspiracy theorists: 'Be kind. They’re scared and crying for help'





Vaccination saves lives – it is a statement of fact.

Nevertheless, some people still express hesitancy, despite rigorous systems that exist to ensure vaccine safety and effectiveness.

Vaccine scepticism often occurs alongside the acceptance of medically unproven cures and conspiracy theories about the origin of Covid-19.

Most of the world’s almost eight billion people have received several vaccines in their lifetimes.

Comparison of 20th-century annual morbidity and current estimates of vaccine-preventable diseases (National Center for Biotechnology Information).

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mosa Moshabela, the Acting Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Research at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

People who push conspiracy theories about Covid-19 are scared and crying for help, argues Moshabela.

What is needed from society is compassion – we all want to avoid suffering – and understanding, because this phenomenon is far more complicated than it seems.

When young people lash out or push conspiracy theories about Covid-19, remember, theirs is a desperate cry for help. They're scared, angry & hurting, feeling vulnerable & guilty. They've been made to feel 'responsible' for illhealth & death of their loved ones. Be gentle & kind! — Prof. Mosa Moshabela (@MoshabelaMosa) January 4, 2021

At first, I got very upset. But then, when I listened more, I realised it’s complex… We must not lump all people pushing misinformation into one group… There are so many layers to this issue… It’s a global problem. Mosa Moshabela, Acting Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Research - University of KwaZulu Natal

A lot of us growing up… were taught to just receive information without critically thinking about it… even as a scientist, it took me a long term to learn how to critique information I got through scientific papers… Mosa Moshabela, Acting Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Research - University of KwaZulu Natal

There’s an assumption that young people know how to critique the flood of information coming through… it’s not necessarily true… We need to be considerate and gentle, instead of labelling people as extremists. Mosa Moshabela, Acting Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Research - University of KwaZulu Natal

We’ve made assumptions about who is responsible for misinformation… South African are, on the whole, very gullible… Politicians have always exploited young people… They are vulnerable… Mosa Moshabela, Acting Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Research - University of KwaZulu Natal

