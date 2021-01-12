WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'





Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is threatening to ditch WhatsApp after Facebook, its all-seeing parent, announced radical changes to its privacy policy.

Downloads of messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal have skyrocketed since Facebook’s “take it or leave it” announcement.

If your child has downloaded Telegram, urgently turn the location off and ensure it cannot be turned back on again, warns social media law expert Emma Sadleir (The Digital Law Company).

She warned parents of Telegram’s “People Nearby” feature, which allows you to see nearby groups without joining.

Within two minutes of enabling the feature, Sadleir found “the most horrific pornography”.

Sadleir says WhatsApp is “infinitely preferable” to Telegram.

URGENT URGENT!!! If your child has downloaded Telegram please urgently make sure the location is turned off and that they cannot turn it back on. There is a ‘People Nearby’ feature which allows you to see nearby groups (without joining) with the most horrific pornography etc. 1/2 — Emma Sadleir (@EmmaSadleir) January 12, 2021

Pippa Hudson interviewed Sadleir, who is a leading specialist in teaching about the legal, disciplinary, and reputational risks of social media.

There’s been quite a lot of unfounded hysteria about that [WhatsApp’s new privacy policy] … Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

A lot of children are joining Telegram. The age restriction is 16; there shouldn’t be young children on there… Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

As a default, your location is on when using Telegram… it’s scary because it allows you to chat with someone near you that you don’t know… It allows you to see nearby groups… Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

I picked up ‘Sluts of Randburg’ and all these groups… The most horrific pornography – and I’m hardy, I’ve seen it all... You see it without joining the group… Children are enquiring… Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

Literally, a 90-second voyage into this… I saw stuff that shocked me, and I thought I was un-shockable! Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

Uber needs your location. Telegram certainly doesn’t! Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

