Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare worker... 12 January 2021 4:05 PM
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor... 12 January 2021 1:36 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA. 12 January 2021 12:36 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it. 12 January 2021 8:43 AM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law e... 12 January 2021 4:50 PM
WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography' "If your child has downloaded Telegram, urgently turn the location off," warns media law expert Emma Sadleir. 12 January 2021 3:08 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
View all Business
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods' Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2021 8:52 AM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19

12 January 2021 4:05 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Health Department
Healthcare workers
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
Western Cape Health

The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare workers.

Head of department Dr. Keith Cloete says there are 1,029 active cases among healthcare workers in the province, as of 12 January 2021.

Dr. Cloete revealed this during the Western Cape government's weekly digital Covid-19 press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The department has recorded 8,088 cumulative healthcare worker infections in the Western Cape since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

To date, at least 6,967 healthcare workers have recovered from the virus, while 92 staffers have died.

Of the 1,029 healthcare workers that are currently infected, approximately 442 are nurses, 98 are doctors, 23 are radiographers, and seven are pharmacists.

The other 459 active cases fall into other unidentified categories.

Dr. Cleote says the health, safety, and wellbeing of health workers is vital.

However, the department has been struggling with the availability of additional staff for contract work and a decrease in volunteers.

He says on-site support to frontline staff for mental health services is being scaled up and workers deal with the psychological trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic in their professional work and personal lives.

Our biggest challenge remains that our healthcare workers become infected.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Almost 7,000 staff members have recovered. Unfortunately, 92 cumulatively to this point have died - about 60 in the first wave, and up to now, about 30 people in this second wave.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We have this team of people that goes from facility to facility where staff can come out and share their traumatic experiences... In relation to personal family members passing away, [staff] themselves becoming ill, seeing fellow staff members becoming ill... and dealing with all that trauma... and on top of that seeing patients passing away.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

A lot of trauma has been experienced and it's really on-site support [that's needed] to work through that trauma.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

WATCH: Western Cape Government host weekly digital press conference


12 January 2021 4:05 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Health Department
Healthcare workers
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
Western Cape Health

More from Local

181030leeuwkop

Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor

12 January 2021 1:36 PM

A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor Prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary

12 January 2021 12:36 PM

Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

600 nurses recruited in the WC to shore up Covid-19 frontline

12 January 2021 11:56 AM

WC premier Alan Winde joined CapeTalk for an update on hospitals, nurse recruitment, and a vaccine roll-out for the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mother daughter back to school stationery material shopping books supplies 123rf

Parents aren't legally forced to buy from prescribed school stationery suppliers

12 January 2021 11:11 AM

Education law specialist Sue Larkan says parents aren't legally obligated to purchase back-to-school stationery from a specific supplier or brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

210112-hippo-edjpg

'It's a jungle out there!' - Hippo on the loose in Joburg

12 January 2021 10:57 AM

The Gauteng Agriculture Department says the animal shouldn't be approached, but rather its whereabouts reported to officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

12 January 2021 10:03 AM

Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track?

12 January 2021 9:04 AM

Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the baboon

City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo

12 January 2021 8:43 AM

CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-ban-booze-lockdown

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

12 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3gif

Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'

12 January 2021 7:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol will remain and 20 land posts will close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19

Local

WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'

Business

Anti-vaxxers/conspiracy theorists: 'Be kind. They’re scared and crying for help'

EWN Highlights

Telegram chief reports 25 million new users in three days

12 January 2021 6:34 PM

‘It’s been very tough’ - CT restaurant owner on level 3 lockdown restrictions

12 January 2021 6:23 PM

After tears & night vigils remain barred, says Dlamini-Zuma

12 January 2021 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA