Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19
Head of department Dr. Keith Cloete says there are 1,029 active cases among healthcare workers in the province, as of 12 January 2021.
Dr. Cloete revealed this during the Western Cape government's weekly digital Covid-19 press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The department has recorded 8,088 cumulative healthcare worker infections in the Western Cape since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.
To date, at least 6,967 healthcare workers have recovered from the virus, while 92 staffers have died.
Of the 1,029 healthcare workers that are currently infected, approximately 442 are nurses, 98 are doctors, 23 are radiographers, and seven are pharmacists.
The other 459 active cases fall into other unidentified categories.
Dr. Cleote says the health, safety, and wellbeing of health workers is vital.
However, the department has been struggling with the availability of additional staff for contract work and a decrease in volunteers.
He says on-site support to frontline staff for mental health services is being scaled up and workers deal with the psychological trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic in their professional work and personal lives.
Our biggest challenge remains that our healthcare workers become infected.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Almost 7,000 staff members have recovered. Unfortunately, 92 cumulatively to this point have died - about 60 in the first wave, and up to now, about 30 people in this second wave.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We have this team of people that goes from facility to facility where staff can come out and share their traumatic experiences... In relation to personal family members passing away, [staff] themselves becoming ill, seeing fellow staff members becoming ill... and dealing with all that trauma... and on top of that seeing patients passing away.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
A lot of trauma has been experienced and it's really on-site support [that's needed] to work through that trauma.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
WATCH: Western Cape Government host weekly digital press conference
More from Local
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor
A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor Prison.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary
Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA.Read More
600 nurses recruited in the WC to shore up Covid-19 frontline
WC premier Alan Winde joined CapeTalk for an update on hospitals, nurse recruitment, and a vaccine roll-out for the province.Read More
Parents aren't legally forced to buy from prescribed school stationery suppliers
Education law specialist Sue Larkan says parents aren't legally obligated to purchase back-to-school stationery from a specific supplier or brand.Read More
'It's a jungle out there!' - Hippo on the loose in Joburg
The Gauteng Agriculture Department says the animal shouldn't be approached, but rather its whereabouts reported to officials.Read More
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.Read More
Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track?
Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January.Read More
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo
CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it.Read More
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
Still no booze and land borders closed as SA is ' in the centre of the storm'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on the sale of alcohol will remain and 20 land posts will close.Read More