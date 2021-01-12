Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)





Last week Elon Musk was ranked the richest person in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $209.3 billion (around R3.2 trillion).

On Tuesday the Pretoria-born tech entrepreneur dropped to second place after a dip in the Tesla share price.

But it's no biggie - Musk is still worth a cool $176.2 billion (around R2.7 trillion).

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bizos is back in top position with a fortune of $182,1 billion.

© dennizn/123rf.com

On The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice picks Musk as his hero of the week.

He ties Musk's success to an ad from the 1920s, often referred to as the world's best-ever piece of advertising.

It illustrates the story of Jack, who delivers a magnificent rendition of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata to the amazement of his friends who thought he couldn’t play a note.

"It understands that you have to go beyond knowledge. He didn't succeed because he knew the notes; he succeeded because he in some way transcended the mechanisms of playing the piano."

The tagline is "They laughed when I sat down at the piano but when I started to play!"

'They laughed when...' If you look at the brands he was instrumental in - PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla - in every case it's been a triumph for Elon Musk in terms of his vision, his creativity, his conviction... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

All of those brands were really category creators. There's no road map, no model. Only by sustaining a view that even if people did laugh at him 'when he sat down at the piano', so what! He would carry on. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think he is a role model and a hero for the year ahead. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

To be named a hero by Andy Rice I think is far greater reward than all of the wealth in the world! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the conversation in detail in the audio below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)