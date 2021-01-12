Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?
Bitcoin fell almost 20% in the space of two days after its spectacular 2020 rally.
The cryptocurrency's price recovered to around $36,000 on Tuesday after dropping to $30,000 on Monday.
This follows a year in which Bitcoin's value almost quadrupled to around $40,000.
Is this scenario a repeat of the 2017 bubble?
RELATED: Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
According to some experts this time is very different - Bitcoin is going institutional.
"This time it is not inexperienced retail investors – your neighbour, your aunt, your running buddy – who are buying bitcoin. More and more, it is the financial bigshots".
That's the word from global fintech fundi Lex Sokoling from blockchain company Consensys.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Paul Mitchell, blockchain and cryptocurrency expert.
Supply and demand... Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million electronically by the programming. There are currently about 18 million in circulation and a lot of those are just being held by people.Paul Mitchell, Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert
A lot of institutional adoptions - that's the conventional wisdom about what's driving this current bullrun.Paul Mitchell, Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert
You've got big companies especially in the US, for example insurer MassMutual put $100 million into Bitcoin and at the same time bought into a Bitcoin infrastructure business.Paul Mitchell, Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert
They're seeing an increase in confidence in other people doing the same thing.Paul Mitchell, Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert
It comes down to a collective belief that something has value, says Mitchell.
It's just the beginning of this... It's not just a kind of magical Internet money...Paul Mitchell, Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?
More from Business
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.Read More
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'
'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns.Read More
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert
Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law expert Imraan Mahomed.Read More
WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'
"If your child has downloaded Telegram, urgently turn the location off," warns media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million
Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living.Read More
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now
Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis
Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million
Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living.Read More
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now
Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game
Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain.Read More
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert
Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp.Read More
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain
You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021.Read More
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021
A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.Read More
More from World
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.Read More
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.Read More
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral
Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany.Read More
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert
Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp.Read More
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?
Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse.Read More
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis
Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.Read More
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts'
MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore.Read More
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.Read More
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush
"History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama.Read More