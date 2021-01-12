Streaming issues? Report here
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare worker... 12 January 2021 4:05 PM
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor... 12 January 2021 1:36 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA. 12 January 2021 12:36 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it. 12 January 2021 8:43 AM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

12 January 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
John Cairns

'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns.

The one thing the rand is - if nothing else - is incredibly volatile!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The currency may have started 2020 at about R14.50 to the US dollar and ended the year around R14.60, but during those 12 months it was anything but stable, remarks Bruce Whitfield.

"It traded as weak as R19.26 to the dollar on the 5th of April and then R14.60 on New Year's Day this year."

On Monday, ten days later, the rand fell to a one-month low of R15.58 to the US dollar.

John Maytham speaks to John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Cairns notes that South Africa has the second most volatile currency in the world.

We must never forget this ability of the rand to move very quickly, and particularly the ability of the rand to weaken very quickly. It tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.

John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

It's the Brazilians who typically outdo us. The Turkish lira's also been particularly volatile.

John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Typically, volatile currencies are emerging markets, commodity exporters with high inflation and interest rates... In the developed world it's Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Cairns says the ongoing rally in commodity prices is helping South Africa's export sector.

However the import sector is still constrained, largely due to weak domestic demand because of the economic fallout of the lockdown.

He emphasizes the effect of movements in the global economy and looks at the chances of a global recovery in 2021.

The rand - just like it did after 2001 and 2008 - has come screaming back.

John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

I always like to say the rand is driven two-thirds by global factors and one-third driven by domestic factors.

John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

There's so much optimism out there about a vaccine-inspired economic boom in the second half of 2021; markets have been betting on that... and the rand's been caught up in that whole wave.

John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Listen to Cairns discuss the drivers of the hoped-for 2021 recovery:


This article first appeared on 702 : Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'


