Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert





In the absence of a law that mandates the inoculation of the entire workforce against Covid-19, Mahomed says employers will have to make their own decisions based on the nature of the business.

Mahomed, the director of Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, says the introduction of new legislation on mandatory vaccination is unlikely in South Africa.

Employers who choose to implement a mandatory vaccination policy could use provisions in the Occupational Health and Safety Act to legally justify their position, he explains.

However, Mahomed says international evidence shows that the most effective vaccination programmes "are by consent and not compulsion."

