Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert
In the absence of a law that mandates the inoculation of the entire workforce against Covid-19, Mahomed says employers will have to make their own decisions based on the nature of the business.
Mahomed, the director of Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, says the introduction of new legislation on mandatory vaccination is unlikely in South Africa.
Employers who choose to implement a mandatory vaccination policy could use provisions in the Occupational Health and Safety Act to legally justify their position, he explains.
However, Mahomed says international evidence shows that the most effective vaccination programmes "are by consent and not compulsion."
There's no employment legislation currently that has any provision that deals with the issue of vaccinations.Imraan Mahomed, Director of Employment Law practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
It's going to be the prerogative of individual employers to make a call as to whether or not there is going to be a mandatory vaccination policy applicable in each workplace.Imraan Mahomed, Director of Employment Law practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Internationally, what we've seen in relation to vaccination programmes, is that the most effective programmes are by consent and not compulsion.Imraan Mahomed, Director of Employment Law practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Getting consent and buy-in that there will be a vaccination programme - on the premise where there is no legal obligation to do so - is the best manner upon which to get buy-in from workers.Imraan Mahomed, Director of Employment Law practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
