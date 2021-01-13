Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses
Santam is limiting the court-forced pay-outs to its lockdown hit clients to three months’ worth of losses – and hoping it can convince the Supreme Court of Appeal that doing so is sufficient.
It seems sneaky but, in this industry, it is business as usual, says PJ Veldhuizen (Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated).
Related articles:
-
'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys'
-
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
-
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
Santam came under fire for first refusing to pay its suffering business clients who took out pandemic-related cover.
Santam argued that the businesses suffered financial losses because of the government’s lockdown, not the Covid-19 pandemic itself.
In July 2020, the Western Cape High Court ruled that insurer Guardrisk must pay out business interruption claims of local restaurant Cafe Chameleon.
It was hailed a victory, but back then Veldhuizen – speaking to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield – said, "I think it is too early for champagne, but it is first blood to the insured. "
Refilwe Moloto asked Veldhuzien about the legal challenges facing Santam’s move to limit their Covid-19 business interruption pay-outs to three months.
The insurers have conceded. The indemnity period is now the question… Santam sought to limit it from 18 to three months… The Western Cape High Court considered it, and found in favour of the insured…PJ Veldhuizen, Managing Director - Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
A cynic may say Santam is trying to avoid paying out. But shareholders wouldn’t be happy if it pays out when there’s an arguable case on appeal… Santam will ask for leave to appeal…PJ Veldhuizen, Managing Director - Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
A cynic may say they’re trying to play for time, hoping these restaurants go out of business… I don’t think that is fair, they’re exercising their rights…PJ Veldhuizen, Managing Director - Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful … You only need to read the judgment… They came down on the side of the insured. I don’t think the SCA is going to upset that judgment.PJ Veldhuizen, Managing Director - Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
There’s an argument that they should make that interim payment now, and then see what the SCA says if they get leave to appeal…PJ Veldhuizen, Managing Director - Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory
"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.Read More
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread
CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)
Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.Read More
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?
Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.Read More
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'
'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns.Read More
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert
Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law expert Imraan Mahomed.Read More
WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'
"If your child has downloaded Telegram, urgently turn the location off," warns media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
More from Opinion
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory
"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.Read More
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)
Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'
It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis
Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches.Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More