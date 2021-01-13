Mbalula deletes tweets on vehicle licence extension, reverts to previous gazette





The minister has backtracked on the announcement he made, on Thursday 31 December 2020, stating that the validity of vehicle licences would be extended together with other permits.

The extension was never published on the Government Gazette and Mbalula has since deleted the post on Twitter.

Earlier in January, Justice Project SA's Howard Dembovsky warned that Mbalula's tweets were not legally binding because they hadn't been gazetted.

Below is a screengrab of the now-deleted tweets:

A screengrab of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's now-deleted tweets on extending the grace period for all expired licences. Image: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The Transport Department issued a statement over the weekend clarifying that vehicle licences/licences disks had not been extended.

The department did not acknowledge Mbalula's misleading tweets.

The statement simply stated that the previous gazette signed on 30 November 2020 and published on 3 December 2020 was still applicable.

"The Government Gazette of the 30th of November 2020 announcing the extension of licenses did not include vehicle licences/licences disks", the statement reads.

"The Gazette extended: All learners licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits that expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 and deemed them valid for a grace period ending 31 August 2021", the department added.

CLARITY ON THE EXTENSION OF VALIDITY OF LICENSES@Dotransport clarifies the public that the Government Gazette of the 30th of November 2020 announcing the extension of licenses did not include vehicle licenses/licenses disks@TrafficRTMC @GovernmentZA @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/U8G93kgB5W — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) January 9, 2021

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed Mbalula for excluding vehicle licenses from the renewal extension period.

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) says extending renewal periods is not the solution.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the licence renewal system needs to be overhauled completely.

In addition, the AA argues that authorities should stop issuing fines for expired licences until the situation is resolved.

Beard maintains that motorists should not be penalised for their expired licences considering the ongoing challenges at licensing centres countrywide.

I think that the issue goes a lot deeper than saying 'Let's extend it to the 31st of August'. I think there is an issue with the system. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The system needs to be replaced entirely. That's our view. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

What we'd like to see instead of an extension [on vehicle licences] is perhaps a decision made at a higher level that nobody fined if they've got outstanding licence disks... That would be a better approach to the situation. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

