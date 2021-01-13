DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Radio presenter Thato Sikwane known to fans as DJ Fresh is facing fresh allegations of sexual impropriety.
Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon @Nampree accused the media personality and producer and DJ Euphonik of drugging and raping her.
"You later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us).
Neither Euphonik nor Fresh, who is the drivetime host on 947, have publically responded to the allegations.
@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don't whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula— I believe victims ❤ (@Nampree) January 11, 2021
Responding to the tweet, poet and actress Lebogang Mashile said she believed the woman and commended her for speaking out.
"Thanks hon for validating others who may be too scared to come forward right now."
I believe you Sisi. These two have been named in far too many stories of abuse. It’s consistent. I am so sorry that this is what you went through. No one deserves it. Thank hon for validating others who may be too scared to come forward right now.— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) January 11, 2021
Last year Fresh was forced to deny allegations of sexual assault first leveled against him on social media during 2019.
Via the Twitter account @AmINext, Sikwane was accused of rape at a club in Johannesburg.
Activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai also posted on social media that the former Metro FM host was a rapist, but was later ordered by the High Court to refrain from making any further statements regarding the media personality.
In a statement released at the time, Sikwane said, “ I have never been one to shy away from taking responsibility for my actions and will not be starting now. I have faced all manner of false accusations from anonymous and identified parties; to which I have rarely responded”.
Speaking to EWN after the court's ruling in favour of the presenter, digital law expert Emma Sadleir cautioned against the naming and shaming of people on social media without proof that the accusations are true, and that the sharing of the information would be in the public interest.
“There’s no question that to call somebody either a sexual offender or a rapist is one of the most defamatory things you can say about somebody. And it doesn’t matter whether you make that allegation to five people or to five million people,” Sadleir said. “As soon as it’s been published on any of these social media platforms, even if it’s a small WhatsApp group, then the legal issues around defamation are triggered.”
She discouraged social media users against "jumping on the bandwagon.
