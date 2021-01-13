Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ground Up: Here's how to fight anti-vaccine propaganda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 and the delay to university starting: UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Harrison - .Deputy Vice Chancellor at UCT
Today at 16:55
Using public wifi services - is it safe?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy - Tech writer and editor
Today at 17:05
Charles Parry on the continuation of the booze ban under level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Greg Mills: The Careless State: Using 'easy money' to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Lesley Stones: The curious incident of the second-hand bookshop in lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley Stones - Travel And Leisure Writer at Business Day
Christy Loedolff - Owner of Liberty Books in Grabouw
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Latest Local
CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech Capetonian Kyle Williams has put out a public appeal for donations towards buying braille technology that could improve his life d... 13 January 2021 2:03 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It's a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Should prisoners be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA? Clare Ballard of Lawyers for Human Rights outlines why prisoners are such a vulnerable group and have the right to health care. 13 January 2021 9:21 AM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Sport
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wesbank
Debt
Personal finance
car finance
Africa Melane
debt management
balloon payment
balloon payments
new car
Early breakfast
new vehicles
Lebogang Goaaketse

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

RELATED: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Many consumers use balloon payments when they can't afford the monthly repayments.

Baloon payments do not actually make buying a new car cheaper.

Balloon payments are intended to support a buyer who can afford the purchase but needs to manage her cash flow.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

What is a balloon payment?

A balloon loan is set up so only a portion is repaid over a set period.

The remaining balance is due as a final payment at the end of the term.

Africa Melane asked Lebogang Goaaketse (Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank) for tips and tricks to use this method of payment to your advantage.

Balloon payments make repayments more affordable… If you don’t have a deposit, it gives you leeway to save… for when it's due at the end of the term… It defers interest to the end…

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

We find… people don’t have the amount at the end… they fall into the trap of having to refinance it… Nine out of 10 times you’ll have a shortfall [when you trade in the vehicle] …

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

People who opt for balloon payment are people who change their cars a lot…

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

I know a lot of people who finance their cars with balloon payment because it makes it more affordable… It’s not a bad thing at all if you can afford that lump sum at the end…

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

Be mindful of the full cost of ownership… Can you afford the added costs?

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


