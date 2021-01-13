Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout





This week's Wednesday Panel on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months.

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines will, without a doubt, be the largest drive that humanity has seen.

There are going to be so many challenges, such as ensuring that the cold-chain is maintained during storage, that certain people are given priority, that proper records are kept so that the follow-up injection is done correctly, and the most overwhelming part will be the sheer scale of it all.

Listen to this informative podcast panel with Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre and Professor Greg Hussey, Director of VACFA (Vaccines for Africa) and a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines in conversation with Refilwe Moloto below: