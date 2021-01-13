Home Affairs limits services to prioritise rapid rise in death registrations

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures Around 6 000 people were displaced when a fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in the week leading up to Christmas. 13 January 2021 3:34 PM
CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech Capetonian Kyle Williams has put out a public appeal for donations towards buying braille technology that could improve his life d... 13 January 2021 2:03 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Local
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa. 13 January 2021 11:05 AM
Should prisoners be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA? Clare Ballard of Lawyers for Human Rights outlines why prisoners are such a vulnerable group and have the right to health care. 13 January 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
View all Business
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Home Affairs limits services to prioritise rapid rise in death registrations

13 January 2021 12:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Aaron Motsoaledi
Covid-19 deaths
Death Certificates
Home Affairs suspends services
death registrations

The Department of Home Affairs will be suspending some services during the adjusted level 3 lockdown.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement during a media briefing on Tuesday 12 January 2021.

The following services have been suspended until further notice:

  • Applications of Smart ID Cards, except for matriculants
  • Applications for passports, except for people who fall in the categories permitted to travel in the amended Disaster Management Act Regulations
  • Marriage services such as solemnisation and registration

Motsoaledi says the decision to limit services was made due to the alarming Covid-19 statistics at Home Affairs offices and the rise in demand for the issuing of death certificates.

We are aware this will be difficult on people. Please bear with us. We are trying to save lives while providing enabling documents.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

In the first eight days of January 2021, 116 staff members nationwide have already tested positive for Covid-19.

At the same time, at least seven front office workers at Home Affairs workers have died due to the virus between 1 January and 10 January this year.

Motsoaledi says Home Affairs officers were overwhelmed by the demand for death registrations in December 2020.

The Department registered 55,676 deaths last month. On 4 and 5 January 2021, the first two working days of the year, the Department registered 10,982 deaths.

Based on the upward trend, the minister predicts that there will be an exponential demand for death certificates this month, exceeding numbers in December.

The Home Affairs Department. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN

Meanwhile, Home Affairs has proposed that all births and deaths should be registered at the health facilities where they occur.

There are 156 health facilities where Home Affairs has a presence. You can find a list of these hospitals here.

Motsoaledi says mobile units will assist where offices are either closed or where there is a need for collection or death registration, and all offices have identified designated counters for death registrations.

"We are extending our operating hours to 7pm to accommodate people who need to register deaths and births up to 15 February 2021. We are doing so to enable funeral parlours and families to bury their loved ones within the requisite period for Covid-19 deaths", he said in a statement.

Applicants have been urged not to visit branches for ID collections unless they receive confirmation via an SMS.


More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

teacher face mask welcoming children back at school classroom Covid-19 123rf

Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa

11 January 2021 1:12 PM

Teachers union Naptosa says the government should include teachers in the first group that will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban

7 January 2021 6:19 PM

Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine bottle from ice storage Covid-19 vaccine 123rf

'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine'

7 January 2021 4:39 PM

South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa chess pawns 123rf coronavirus virus SARS-CoV-2

SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths

7 January 2021 12:43 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sadness-grief-loss-depression-mental-health-woman-mourning-stress-anxiety-123rf

Employers urged to prioritize staff wellbeing as suicides rates climb

7 January 2021 12:18 PM

Close to 1 800 South Africans died by suicide in the four months following the declaration of the national lockdown in March 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pfizerjpg

Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

6 January 2021 4:44 PM

Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0287

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'

6 January 2021 3:09 PM

Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAB beer crates

Allow off-site booze sales and compensate us R20k each - liquor traders to govt

6 January 2021 1:27 PM

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has called on government to provide financial relief to traders and allow off-premises alcohol sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior old woman with daughter surgical face masks at home 123rf

You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion

31 December 2020 8:57 AM

Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tercia-and-henry-octoberjpg

Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality

30 December 2020 4:59 PM

"We have more and more Covid-19 cases coming through our doors. It's scary", says Groote Schuur Hospital staffer Tercia October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum

Local Politics

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

Business Lifestyle

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

A story of hope: COVID-positive nurse rejoices as her premature baby survives

13 January 2021 4:05 PM

Anoj Singh has until Monday to submit affidavit to Zondo inquiry

13 January 2021 3:31 PM

Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN

13 January 2021 2:50 PM

