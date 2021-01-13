Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory





Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh was scheduled to testify at the State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.

He was, however, not in a position to appear, according to his lawyer Advocate Anneline van den Heever.

Anoj Singh. Picture: EWN

Van den Heever is probably most well-known for representing Radovan Krejcir, the Thulsie Twins and Shepherd Bushiri.

State Capture commissioner Raymond Zondo said he was not persuaded by the reasons given by Van den Heever for Singh’s absence.

Nevertheless, he postponed Singh’s testimony after finding fault with the summons that compelled him to appear.

Zain Johnson asked Professor Andre Duvenhage to comment.

Duvenhage is a political analyst from North-West University.

The focus should be about corruption within an Eskom context… It implies the Guptas. It implies Jacob Zuma…. Professor Andre Duvenhage, political analyst - North West University

… a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission… This is more than just an investigation. It’s part of the battle for the soul of the ANC and the future of South Africa. Professor Andre Duvenhage, political analyst - North West University

The Commission will ask for an extension… it is problematic, but… it’s going to be difficult to reach its goals within three months… Professor Andre Duvenhage, political analyst - North West University

The case against Ace Magashule is going to be key in terms of the dynamics within the ANC, with implications for the Zondo Commission… Professor Andre Duvenhage, political analyst - North West University

Listen to the interview in the audio below.