Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread





SA Tourism is using technology to make sure that not only guests but establishments as well, remain covid safe as we try to once again flatten the curve of Covid 19 infections.

So if you're brave enough and safe enough to head out to one of South Africa's beautiful destinations, chances are your details will now be captured on SA Tourism's Automated Data Capturing Solution.

Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the launch of its Automated Data Capturing Solution, to help guests and establishment's where they stay, stay safe and covid free.

A QR code is used upon arrival and departure of the guest establishments.

The pilot project began in 2020 in the hotspots a the time, comprising Garden Route, Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, explains Ntshona.

We targetted accommodation establishments. We also tried to intervene by reducing physical human contact to increase social distancing. SO one would come in, scan the QR code, and self-check-in. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Guests would enter their temperatures, intended destinations which would then be relayed to the front desk, he says.

So essentially, if an incident occurs, 5 or 6 days later, you will know exactly who was there, when they were there, and you can alert them to come and do the necessary. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

He says this project is allowing the data to be more aggregated

At its core, it is a self-check-in tool and the information gained for tracking and tracing is just an added advantage.

It is not essentially a Covid tool, but rather an electronic way of people checking in, rather like when you check into an airline. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

It targets establishments graded by the Grading Council of South Africa and he encourages people to make use of those.

Take a listen to the interview below and find out how the technology works: