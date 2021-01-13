CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech





When he was 13-yeards-old, Kyle Williams was diagnosed with micro prolactinoma which had resulted in optic atrophy leaving him with permanent low vision.

He studied at the Athlone School For The Blind in Bellville where he had matriculated in 2010. He also completed several courses to upskill himself.

It's been 15 years since his diagnosis, and Williams says his sight has deteriorated to the point that he requires assistive technology.

Williams has started a crowd-funding page on BackaBuddy with the aim of raising R110,000.

He hopes to purchase a a Braille-Note Touch 32+ with a braille keyboard (all-in one Braille tablet) which costs roughly R95,000 and an Explore 5 Handheld Digital Magnifier costing roughly R9,500 taking into consideration the exchange rate and import duties,

He's asked for help with donations towards purchasing advanced braille equipment so that he can empower himself and fulfill some of his dreams.

I have a task and that task is to try and reach for the stars. And the only way I can reach for the stars is if I have the proper assistive technology to give me access to information. Kyle Williams

Williams, who lives in Table View, says the assistive technology would change his life drastically.

He tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit that the Covid-19 pandemic has been very challenging for people withvisual impairments who rely on touch and contact to navigate the world.

It was a terrible, life-changing moment because as a young boy, where do you go from there? Kyle Williams

Growing up as an able-bodied individual, fully sighted, my dreams and goals were, 'Jump behind the steering wheel, I'm going to drive a car'. Kyle Williams

That dream has been shattered. Not just a dream of being able to drive a car but my future dream of going into the career of photolithography which is now known as desktop printing. Printing has always been my dream and unfortunately due to my condition, that has been shattered. Kyle Williams

I've learnt to live with my disability. I am able to do things differently. `Kyle Williams

It's been very difficult. You have to basically learn to see with your hands. `Kyle Williams

Click here for more information on Kyle Williams' BackaBuddy cause.

Listen to the discussion on CapeTalk: