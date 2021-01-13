CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech
When he was 13-yeards-old, Kyle Williams was diagnosed with micro prolactinoma which had resulted in optic atrophy leaving him with permanent low vision.
He studied at the Athlone School For The Blind in Bellville where he had matriculated in 2010. He also completed several courses to upskill himself.
It's been 15 years since his diagnosis, and Williams says his sight has deteriorated to the point that he requires assistive technology.
Williams has started a crowd-funding page on BackaBuddy with the aim of raising R110,000.
He hopes to purchase a a Braille-Note Touch 32+ with a braille keyboard (all-in one Braille tablet) which costs roughly R95,000 and an Explore 5 Handheld Digital Magnifier costing roughly R9,500 taking into consideration the exchange rate and import duties,
He's asked for help with donations towards purchasing advanced braille equipment so that he can empower himself and fulfill some of his dreams.
I have a task and that task is to try and reach for the stars. And the only way I can reach for the stars is if I have the proper assistive technology to give me access to information.Kyle Williams
Williams, who lives in Table View, says the assistive technology would change his life drastically.
He tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit that the Covid-19 pandemic has been very challenging for people withvisual impairments who rely on touch and contact to navigate the world.
RELATED: We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn
It was a terrible, life-changing moment because as a young boy, where do you go from there?Kyle Williams
Growing up as an able-bodied individual, fully sighted, my dreams and goals were, 'Jump behind the steering wheel, I'm going to drive a car'.Kyle Williams
That dream has been shattered. Not just a dream of being able to drive a car but my future dream of going into the career of photolithography which is now known as desktop printing. Printing has always been my dream and unfortunately due to my condition, that has been shattered.Kyle Williams
I've learnt to live with my disability. I am able to do things differently.`Kyle Williams
It's been very difficult. You have to basically learn to see with your hands.`Kyle Williams
Click here for more information on Kyle Williams' BackaBuddy cause.
Listen to the discussion on CapeTalk:
More from Local
'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures
Around 6 000 people were displaced when a fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in the week leading up to Christmas.Read More
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum
There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph.Read More
'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'
The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.Read More
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory
"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.Read More
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread
CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.Read More
Mbalula deletes tweets on vehicle licence extension, reverts to previous gazette
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has deleted his tweets announcing that there would be another extension on the grace period for expired licences.Read More
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout
Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa.Read More
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19
The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare workers.Read More
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor
A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor Prison.Read More