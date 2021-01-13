'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures





Almost four weeks since last month's devastating fire in Masiphumelele, residents who were left homeless have begun moving into temporary homes.

Close to 1 000 dwellings were damaged by the fire which tore through the informal settlement on 17 December, leaving around 6 000 people displaced.

A massive aid effort coordinated by NPO Living Hope was mobilized in a bid to support those whose belongings went up in flames, while national government has provided an estimated R32 million for temporary structures, and water and sanitation facilities.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Wednesday the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says the temporary housing is expected to be completed within 2 to 3 weeks.

We've been able to exercise this because of the funding coming from national government. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The City says that between 30 and 50 temporary structures are expected to be built each day, with priority being given to the elderly and disabled.

#Masiphumelele 10 temporary structures were erected yesterday in the area where 1000 were gutted a week before Christmas. LP pic.twitter.com/q75bghDDw2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2021

In the days after the fire, Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu said a long-term housing plan was underway for residents of Masiphumele.

Booi says the permanent housing solution for the township seeks to utilize alternative building technologies (ABT).

The provincial government is currently working on sourcing the ABTs entities that can assist us in establishing those, not only in Masi but in various areas. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Masiphumelele site visit and inspection https://t.co/ZqRGkW4fli — Human Settlements (@The_DHS) January 10, 2021

