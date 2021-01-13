'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures
Almost four weeks since last month's devastating fire in Masiphumelele, residents who were left homeless have begun moving into temporary homes.
Close to 1 000 dwellings were damaged by the fire which tore through the informal settlement on 17 December, leaving around 6 000 people displaced.
A massive aid effort coordinated by NPO Living Hope was mobilized in a bid to support those whose belongings went up in flames, while national government has provided an estimated R32 million for temporary structures, and water and sanitation facilities.
Speaking to CapeTalk on Wednesday the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says the temporary housing is expected to be completed within 2 to 3 weeks.
We've been able to exercise this because of the funding coming from national government.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The City says that between 30 and 50 temporary structures are expected to be built each day, with priority being given to the elderly and disabled.
#Masiphumelele 10 temporary structures were erected yesterday in the area where 1000 were gutted a week before Christmas. LP pic.twitter.com/q75bghDDw2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2021
In the days after the fire, Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu said a long-term housing plan was underway for residents of Masiphumele.
Booi says the permanent housing solution for the township seeks to utilize alternative building technologies (ABT).
The provincial government is currently working on sourcing the ABTs entities that can assist us in establishing those, not only in Masi but in various areas.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
RELATED: Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
Masiphumelele site visit and inspection https://t.co/ZqRGkW4fli— Human Settlements (@The_DHS) January 10, 2021
RELATED: Land invaders responsible for Masi fire says Mayor Dan Plato
Click below for the full interview with the City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi:
More from Local
CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech
Capetonian Kyle Williams has put out a public appeal for donations towards buying braille technology that could improve his life drastically.Read More
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum
There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph.Read More
'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'
The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.Read More
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory
"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.Read More
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread
CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.Read More
Mbalula deletes tweets on vehicle licence extension, reverts to previous gazette
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has deleted his tweets announcing that there would be another extension on the grace period for expired licences.Read More
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout
Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa.Read More
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19
The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare workers.Read More
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor
A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor Prison.Read More