Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Lesley Stones: The curious incident of the second-hand bookshop in lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley Stones - Travel And Leisure Writer at Business Day
Christy Loedolff - Owner of Liberty Books in Grabouw
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Only 50 people at a funeral? That's unheard of in black culture'- Africa Melane John Maytham sits down with Africa Melane to find out more about the significance of funerals in traditional African culture. 13 January 2021 5:08 PM
'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures Around 6 000 people were displaced when a fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in the week leading up to Christmas. 13 January 2021 3:34 PM
CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech Capetonian Kyle Williams has put out a public appeal for donations towards buying braille technology that could improve his life d... 13 January 2021 2:03 PM
View all Local
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa. 13 January 2021 11:05 AM
View all Politics
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
View all Business
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees

13 January 2021 5:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Namibia
Rosewood trees
Africa rosewood

Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a ban on trading raw timber.

Investigative reporter John Grobler visited the Okavango and Zambezi regions of Namibia, where the illegal felling trade is rampant.

Grobler wrote a report for the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and says he did not see a single mature African rosewood tree left standing.

He says Chinese-fronted companies and Nambia's political elite are making millions cutting down the protected hardwood species.

A pile of hardwood blocks at a depot in Nhoma in north-eastern Namibia. Image: John Grobler/Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

The trees are being felled on land that was set aside for settlement farms, previously belonging to the indigenous San peoples.

According to Grobler, the land is now owned by well-connected people with close ties to Namibia’s ruling party, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO).

"The devastation is heartbreaking to see", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

I spent approximately a total of six weeks on this assignment. In that time up there, I never saw a single rosewood tree thicker than my two fists put together.

John Grobler, Veteran investigative reporter

There's nothing older than 50 years left, they've basically ripped out the last of the eyes of that once-magnificent forest.

John Grobler, Veteran investigative reporter

It's not to say that all the trees are gone. There's still of course millions of trees, but the rosewood species [has gone from] the endangered species there [to] and is now the critically endangered species there.

John Grobler, Veteran investigative reporter

[Rosewood] is the one that's wanted most for... furniture in China.

John Grobler, Veteran investigative reporter

The licences were basically issued without any environmental impact assessment or any of the measures put in place by the Forest Management Act.

John Grobler, Veteran investigative reporter

There's been an alignment of interests within the SWAPO party and the more predatory [members] of the Chinese business community to just try and make as much money as they can for themselves.

John Grobler, Veteran investigative reporter

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


13 January 2021 5:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Namibia
Rosewood trees
Africa rosewood

More from Africa

I love Zimbabwe 123rf 123rfAfrica

Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'

12 January 2021 12:04 PM

It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-foreign-nationals-edjpg

Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms

8 January 2021 4:12 PM

Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Container ship export import shipping containers 123rfbusiness 123rf

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years

7 January 2021 10:58 AM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beitbridge border

Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'

6 January 2021 9:07 AM

NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mozambique

Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane

30 December 2020 2:17 PM

The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

69023-592x592-thumbnailjpg

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

13 December 2020 7:00 AM

With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makers-landing-copypng

Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing

9 December 2020 10:04 AM

Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aircraft-flight-plane-window-seat-sky-view-travel-airline-123rf

Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas

8 December 2020 8:11 PM

The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolf Hitler pixabay

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:17 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum

Local Politics

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

Business Lifestyle

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

US, UN press Uganda on rights ahead of election

13 January 2021 5:07 PM

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

13 January 2021 4:20 PM

A story of hope: COVID-positive nurse rejoices as her premature baby survives

13 January 2021 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA