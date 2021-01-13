Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
UCT's 2021 academic year will begin mid-March for undergrads, says deputy VC The 2021 undergraduate programmes at the University of Cape Town are expected to commence in mid-March. 13 January 2021 6:30 PM
'Only 50 people at a funeral? That's unheard of in black culture'- Africa Melane John Maytham sits down with Africa Melane to find out more about the significance of funerals in traditional African culture. 13 January 2021 5:08 PM
View all Local
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa. 13 January 2021 11:05 AM
Should prisoners be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA? Clare Ballard of Lawyers for Human Rights outlines why prisoners are such a vulnerable group and have the right to health care. 13 January 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
View all Business
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
mindful drinking
Sean O'Connor
Mindful Drinking SA
non-alcoholic drinks
beverage industry
sober curious

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

It's a hard fact that far too many South Africans have an unhealthy relationship with liquor.

Slotting into the global trend towards "mindful drinking", a local organisation was set up to champion the benefits of alcohol-free beverages.

Mindful Drinking SA arranged the country's first such festival in October 2019.

The event showcased a wide variety of options - from non-alcoholic beers, wines and gins to botanical spirits and natural juices.

RELATED: The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

South Africa's lockdown and recurring booze sales ban has provided a boost for companies that produce and distribute alcohol-free drinks.

But just how much of a boom are we seeing in this growing sector?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mindful Drinking SA co-founder Sean O'Connor, who says it's difficult to obtain hard data.

Non-alcoholic drinks are really existing on the margins although they are a really fast-growing part of the beverages market. I have spoken to individual suppliers, people like Devil's Peak who are doing really well.

Sean O'Connor, Co-founder - Mindful Drinking SA

It does seem like 'non-alcoholics' are having a heyday right now, which is great for the producers and those people who have diversified into them.

Sean O'Connor, Co-founder - Mindful Drinking SA

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'


13 January 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
mindful drinking
Sean O'Connor
Mindful Drinking SA
non-alcoholic drinks
beverage industry
sober curious

More from Business

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anoj Singh

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Twitter tweets US politics 123rf

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:15 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?

13 January 2021 7:09 PM

The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Profit interest yield growth

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anoj Singh

Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory

13 January 2021 1:14 PM

"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread

13 January 2021 1:01 PM

CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy woman new car vehicle motoring 123rf 123rfbusiness

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses

13 January 2021 9:10 AM

"The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)

12 January 2021 8:53 PM

Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Anoj Singh

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uct-reusablejpg

UCT's 2021 academic year will begin mid-March for undergrads, says deputy VC

13 January 2021 6:30 PM

The 2021 undergraduate programmes at the University of Cape Town are expected to commence in mid-March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

'Only 50 people at a funeral? That's unheard of in black culture'- Africa Melane

13 January 2021 5:08 PM

John Maytham sits down with Africa Melane to find out more about the significance of funerals in traditional African culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masiphumelelejpg

'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures

13 January 2021 3:34 PM

Around 6 000 people were displaced when a fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in the week leading up to Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blind man blindness visual impairment disability access inclusivity 123rf

CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech

13 January 2021 2:03 PM

Capetonian Kyle Williams has put out a public appeal for donations towards buying braille technology that could improve his life drastically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minstrels in Cape Town

The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum

13 January 2021 1:58 PM

There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

death-funeral-coffin-hearse

'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'

13 January 2021 1:15 PM

The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anoj Singh

Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory

13 January 2021 1:14 PM

"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread

13 January 2021 1:01 PM

CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mic-studio-onairjpg

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

13 January 2021 11:40 AM

Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Profit interest yield growth

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread

13 January 2021 1:01 PM

CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy woman new car vehicle motoring 123rf 123rfbusiness

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bitcoinjpg

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million

12 January 2021 10:32 AM

Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

11 January 2021 7:23 PM

Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chess board 123rf

Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game

11 January 2021 2:51 PM

Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert

11 January 2021 1:08 PM

Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

Local Entertainment

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

Business Lifestyle

The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum

Local Politics

US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother

World

EWN Highlights

The waiting continues for fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

13 January 2021 7:50 PM

NMB residents urged to use water sparingly

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

Japan expands virus emergency, tightens border restrictions

13 January 2021 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA