



It's a hard fact that far too many South Africans have an unhealthy relationship with liquor.

Slotting into the global trend towards "mindful drinking", a local organisation was set up to champion the benefits of alcohol-free beverages.

Mindful Drinking SA arranged the country's first such festival in October 2019.

The event showcased a wide variety of options - from non-alcoholic beers, wines and gins to botanical spirits and natural juices.

South Africa's lockdown and recurring booze sales ban has provided a boost for companies that produce and distribute alcohol-free drinks.

But just how much of a boom are we seeing in this growing sector?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mindful Drinking SA co-founder Sean O'Connor, who says it's difficult to obtain hard data.

Non-alcoholic drinks are really existing on the margins although they are a really fast-growing part of the beverages market. I have spoken to individual suppliers, people like Devil's Peak who are doing really well. Sean O'Connor, Co-founder - Mindful Drinking SA

It does seem like 'non-alcoholics' are having a heyday right now, which is great for the producers and those people who have diversified into them. Sean O'Connor, Co-founder - Mindful Drinking SA

This article first appeared on 702 : Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'