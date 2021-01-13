UCT's 2021 academic year will begin mid-March for undergrads, says deputy VC

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa. 13 January 2021 11:05 AM
Should prisoners be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA? Clare Ballard of Lawyers for Human Rights outlines why prisoners are such a vulnerable group and have the right to health care. 13 January 2021 9:21 AM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
UCT's 2021 academic year will begin mid-March for undergrads, says deputy VC

13 January 2021 6:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
UCT admissions
2021 academic year
UCT deputy vice chancellor
Professor Sue Harrison

The 2021 undergraduate programmes at the University of Cape Town are expected to commence in mid-March.

The new academic year will start just three weeks after the release of the matric results, which are due to be published on Monday 22 February 2021.

The class of 2020 should get their statement of results on 23 February 2021.

UCT's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sue Harrison, says university officials will have a very short space of time to offer final placements to matric students who had received conditional acceptance letters.

While first-years and other undergraduates will start in mid-March, the university's postgraduate programmes will start earlier sometime in late February.

UCT residences will open on 25 February 2021 for postgraduate students and on 1 March for new and returning undergraduate students, according to the university website.

The deciding matter on our start date for 2021 is the release of the matric results.

Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

We're expecting them in February and we will need to work very fast with them. We usually have a bigger time between matric results coming out and students entering our programmes than we will have this year.

Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

Some UCT students are still completing their requirements for the 2020 academic year, which is still ongoing for some faculties.

The 2020 academic year for current students officially ends on Wednesday 10 February 2021, as approved by the Senate and Council.

Prof Harrison says students and staff have had to adapt and adopt new learning approaches since the start of the Covid-19, with a strong focus on online assessments.

2020 was a challenging year for UCT, but I think one of the wonderful things about it is that everybody came to the party of doing things differently.

Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

I think we ended 2020 with a group of academics that were very ready for a break and students who really had muscled through.

Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


UCT admissions
2021 academic year
UCT deputy vice chancellor
Professor Sue Harrison

