UCT's 2021 academic year will begin mid-March for undergrads, says deputy VC





The new academic year will start just three weeks after the release of the matric results, which are due to be published on Monday 22 February 2021.

The class of 2020 should get their statement of results on 23 February 2021.

UCT's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sue Harrison, says university officials will have a very short space of time to offer final placements to matric students who had received conditional acceptance letters.

While first-years and other undergraduates will start in mid-March, the university's postgraduate programmes will start earlier sometime in late February.

UCT residences will open on 25 February 2021 for postgraduate students and on 1 March for new and returning undergraduate students, according to the university website.

The deciding matter on our start date for 2021 is the release of the matric results. Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

We're expecting them in February and we will need to work very fast with them. We usually have a bigger time between matric results coming out and students entering our programmes than we will have this year. Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

Some UCT students are still completing their requirements for the 2020 academic year, which is still ongoing for some faculties.

The 2020 academic year for current students officially ends on Wednesday 10 February 2021, as approved by the Senate and Council.

Prof Harrison says students and staff have had to adapt and adopt new learning approaches since the start of the Covid-19, with a strong focus on online assessments.

2020 was a challenging year for UCT, but I think one of the wonderful things about it is that everybody came to the party of doing things differently. Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

I think we ended 2020 with a group of academics that were very ready for a break and students who really had muscled through. Professor Sue Harrison, Deputy Vice Chancellor - UCT

