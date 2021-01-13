Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles' Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall. 15 January 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Can you get a new South African passport right now? W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis. 15 January 2021 12:22 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
State Capture
Corruption
Brian Molefe
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Matshela Koko
Gaye Davis
Tegeta
Zondo commission
Tegeta eskom deal
Anoji Singh

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh "was not in a position to appear" before the state capture commission as scheduled on Wednesday, according to his legal team.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not persuaded by the reasons, reports EWN.

However, he agreed to postpone Singh's testimony because the summons issued by the commission was defective:

"Why was a summons issued, which said he has submitted an affidavit when factually he has not submitted an affidavit?".

EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis explains the importance of Singh's evidence on The Money Show.

He's a pivotal player because he's one of the three key people along with Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe [former Eskom CEOs] who need to be questioned. This week the focus has been on Eskom and we've got Molefe coming on Friday.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Singh's legal team has been instructed that they must submit his comprehensive affidavits by Monday close of business. They wanted until the Friday but the judge was not giving them that.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Singh is going to be expected to testify before the commission at a future date, says Davis.

"According to the legal team he does not oppose coming and he's expected to testify on a lot of things".

His secondment from Transnet to Eskom in the first place; the transactions that took place between Eskom and the Gupta-owned Tegeta, including huge funds - at one point over R1.6 billion in a pre-payment guarantee and about R650 million in a pre-payment for coal from a mine which Tegeta didn't really own yet...

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Davis notes that Singh had been instructed twice to file a comprehensive affidavit by 4 September 2020.

There's a huge amount of 'what area of my skin can I save and how can I save it'.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Listen to the update in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission


13 January 2021 7:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
State Capture
Corruption
Brian Molefe
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Matshela Koko
Gaye Davis
Tegeta
Zondo commission
Tegeta eskom deal
Anoji Singh

More from Business

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

15 January 2021 11:33 AM

Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pouring red wine from bottle into glass with wooden wine casks winemaking 123rf

Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

14 January 2021 9:06 PM

A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-alertjpg

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pick-n-pay-storefrontjpg

Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround

14 January 2021 6:41 PM

Richard Brasher will be replaced by Netherlands-born Pieter Boone in April. A retail expert evaluates Brasher's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave

14 January 2021 4:56 PM

Business and labour are pressing South Africa's government to introduce a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope

14 January 2021 2:42 PM

Astronomers in South Africa are extremely unhappy about Elon Musk’s plans, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxijpg

Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance

14 January 2021 1:19 PM

It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

john-maytham-studio-commentpng

Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham

15 January 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van SAPS

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

15 January 2021 2:28 PM

Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa ANC

Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed

15 January 2021 1:48 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls crooks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles'

15 January 2021 1:29 PM

Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport check-in boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Can you get a new South African passport right now?

15 January 2021 12:22 PM

W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer

14 January 2021 1:58 PM

Nearly 300,000 people have been arrested for lockdown violations in SA since March 2020. Defence lawyer William Booth advises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van SAPS

W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021

14 January 2021 1:28 PM

W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?

13 January 2021 7:09 PM

The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minstrels in Cape Town

The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum

13 January 2021 1:58 PM

There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

john-maytham-studio-commentpng

Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham

15 January 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van SAPS

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

15 January 2021 2:28 PM

Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles'

15 January 2021 1:29 PM

Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport check-in boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Can you get a new South African passport right now?

15 January 2021 12:22 PM

W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dr-emmanuel-taban-carte-blanchejpg

Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19

15 January 2021 11:50 AM

Dr. Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist at Mediclinic Midstream, has become well-known for his novel methods in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February

15 January 2021 9:46 AM

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that schools will reopen in mid-February and not on 27 January as initially planned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

220504-sassa-grants-edjpg

We can't extend temporary disability grants again, says Sassa CEO

15 January 2021 9:27 AM

The CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says the agency can't extend the validity of temporary disability grants that have lapsed any further.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motshekgajpg

SGB associations don't support plans to delay reopening of high schools - Fedsas

15 January 2021 7:58 AM

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has recommended that the reopening of high schools be postponed to 15 February 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-alertjpg

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

World Business

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA