Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh "was not in a position to appear" before the state capture commission as scheduled on Wednesday, according to his legal team.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not persuaded by the reasons, reports EWN.
However, he agreed to postpone Singh's testimony because the summons issued by the commission was defective:
"Why was a summons issued, which said he has submitted an affidavit when factually he has not submitted an affidavit?".
EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis explains the importance of Singh's evidence on The Money Show.
He's a pivotal player because he's one of the three key people along with Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe [former Eskom CEOs] who need to be questioned. This week the focus has been on Eskom and we've got Molefe coming on Friday.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
Singh's legal team has been instructed that they must submit his comprehensive affidavits by Monday close of business. They wanted until the Friday but the judge was not giving them that.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
Singh is going to be expected to testify before the commission at a future date, says Davis.
"According to the legal team he does not oppose coming and he's expected to testify on a lot of things".
His secondment from Transnet to Eskom in the first place; the transactions that took place between Eskom and the Gupta-owned Tegeta, including huge funds - at one point over R1.6 billion in a pre-payment guarantee and about R650 million in a pre-payment for coal from a mine which Tegeta didn't really own yet...Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
Davis notes that Singh had been instructed twice to file a comprehensive affidavit by 4 September 2020.
There's a huge amount of 'what area of my skin can I save and how can I save it'.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
Listen to the update in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
