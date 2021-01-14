[WATCH] No true supporter of mine will threaten a fellow American – Donald Trump





Donald Trump is now the first US president to be impeached twice.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to charge him with inciting last week's mob attack on Congress.

Trump will not be forced to leave the presidency early, as the trial will not be held before President-elect Joe Biden comes to power.

Ten Republicans – including the party’s number three, Liz Cheney – voted to impeach Trump.

"I am in total peace today that my vote was the right thing and I actually think history will judge it that way," said Republic Adam Kinzinger of his vote to impeach Trump.

"No one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"Donald Trump has deservedly become the first president in American history to bear the stain of impeachment twice over," said Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Trump addressed the nation in a video in which he made no mention of his impeachment or his attempts at misleading his supporters into believing his claims that he won the election.

He did, however, disown his followers whose Capital riot he enthusiastically promoted with several tweets touting the "event".

“Be there, will be wild!” Trump said on 19 December, referring to what became the 6 January riots.

Trump also railed against social media companies after they banned him for inciting violence and spreading lies about the election.

No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporters of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. Donald Trump, outgoing President – United States of America

Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice. Donald Trump, outgoing President – United States of America

Additional demonstrations are being planned… There must be no violence… I have directed federal agencies to use all necessary resources to maintain order… Donald Trump, outgoing President – United States of America

I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity at the Capital last week… Donald Trump, outgoing President – United States of America

