Western Cape's active Covid-19 cases 'starting to stabilise and show decline'
Head of the provincial health department, Dr. Keith Cloete, says active cases in the province are showing early signs of a decline.
The Western Cape is at the height of its second wave Covid-19 peak.
Dr. Cloete says the pressure on the hospital system remains high, however, the demand for hospitalisation is no longer increasing at a rapid pace.
The Health Department has recorded the first week-on-week decline in new infections among healthcare workers.
In the past seven days, 460 staff members have been infected compared to 560 infections in the preceding seven-day period.
As of Tuesday 12 January, there were 1,029 active Covid-19 infections among health care workers in the province.
That number has now dropped to 896, Dr. Cloete tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
The Western Cape has recorded 246,000 cumulative Covid-19 infections since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.
There have been roughly 198,000 recoveries and 8,700 cumulative deaths in the province.
Our active cases are starting to stabilise and show a decline. We have moved from 40,000 active cases to around 36,000 active cases now.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We can truly say that we are probably in the middle of a peak as we speak.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
For the last week, our hospitals have been experiencing a plateauing of the need for hospitalisations. It doesn't mean that there is no pressure, it's a sustained pressure of people needing to be hospitalised... but it is not an increased demand for hospitalisation.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Our oxygen utilisation is showing the same thing.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
