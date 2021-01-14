Eskom: Expect Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Sunday night
The power utility says there has been a loss of generation capacity overnight.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until midnight.
"The City is able to protect its customers from one stage of load shedding", the municipality said in a tweet.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#Eskom #POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 14, 2021
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 today until 23:00 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/YV8ilj5o9r
City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 load-shedding from 12:00 until 00:00 tonight, 14 January. The City is able to protect its customers from one stage of load-shedding. Eskom-supplied customers will be on Stage 2 from 12:00. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/PGec9S2ykQ— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 14, 2021
