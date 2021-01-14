Eskom: Expect Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Sunday night





The power utility says there has been a loss of generation capacity overnight.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until midnight.

"The City is able to protect its customers from one stage of load shedding", the municipality said in a tweet.

Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 today until 23:00 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/YV8ilj5o9r — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 14, 2021