Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend

14 January 2021 12:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
remote working
working from home
#WFH
Virtual team-building
team-building

Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected.

Globally most companies plan on offering remote work options post-Covid.

Most South African companies will also continue to implement remote working from home for staff in 2021 and even beyond Covid.

Trendspotter Ryan McFadyen talks to Refilwe Moloto about an exploding trend connected to working from home, that of team-building.

Searches for “virtual team-building” online are up 1540% over the last six months.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He says people are missing the feeling of being connected as humans are tactile species.

What makes Covid so difficult is that we have not been able to get together and mourn those we have lost or just celebrate occasions.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

He says this is being felt increasingly in the office space as well.

We would typically be able to get together around the proverbial water cooler or have a quick coffee and a catch-up, and we have not been able to do that for a year.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

Many teams report feeling less connected than they have ever done in the past, and so virtual team-building is being added as a critical component of the way that we work going forward.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

Many new tech companies, particularly in the United States, such as Thriver, are leading the way in the virtual team building space, he says.

In 2021 Virtual team building is going to be a part of the virtual office tool meta trend, explains McFadyen.

There are huge opportunities there.

Ryan McFadyen, Head of Global Strategy at HaveYouHeard

Listen to the interview below:


14 January 2021 12:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
remote working
working from home
#WFH
Virtual team-building
team-building

