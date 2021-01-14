City to increase burial capacity after popular Muslim cemetery runs out of space





The municipality is working closely with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) to increase burial capacity at City cemeteries for Muslim burials.

The Muslim allotment at the popular Klip Road cemetery in Grassy Park has reached its capacity.

Other City cemeteries with Muslim allotments include Muizenberg, Dido Valley, Ocean View, Maitland, Atlantis, Delft, Wallacedene, Welmoed, Khayelitsha, and Kleinvlei.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of janazahs per month, which has caused space to fill quickly.

As a result, the City is opening up more space at its Maitland Cemetery.

The City has created a new Muslim burial block at the Maitland Cemetery that can accommodate a further 837 graves.

Currently, City cemeteries accommodate approximately 150 Muslim burials per month.

In a statement, the City says it's working with the MJC to ensure that burials happen timeously, with dignity and in line with the City's operations.

The City respects all residents’ religious rights and therefore works actively with the MJC to ensure Islamic burial rights, particularly in terms of a Muslim’s right to be buried on the same day of death.

The municipality has asked Cape Town's Muslim community to please try and bury during working hours where possible and before sunset, in the interest of funeral-goers' safety, but also City staff.

The MJC has also provided Area Coordinators who can facilitate the burial documentation after hours when the City's cemetery offices are closed.

Payment for the grave before burial is mandatory for everyone who uses the City's Cemeteries.

The City does not charge after-hours tariffs, however, it does make a special arrangement for Muslim burials to be facilitated until sunset.

Enquiries about the City’s Cemeteries can be directed to our Area offices between 07:30 and 16:00,Monday to Friday or via email to Cemetery.Administration@capetown.gov.za.