City to increase burial capacity after popular Muslim cemetery runs out of space
The municipality is working closely with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) to increase burial capacity at City cemeteries for Muslim burials.
The Muslim allotment at the popular Klip Road cemetery in Grassy Park has reached its capacity.
Other City cemeteries with Muslim allotments include Muizenberg, Dido Valley, Ocean View, Maitland, Atlantis, Delft, Wallacedene, Welmoed, Khayelitsha, and Kleinvlei.
The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of janazahs per month, which has caused space to fill quickly.
As a result, the City is opening up more space at its Maitland Cemetery.
The City has created a new Muslim burial block at the Maitland Cemetery that can accommodate a further 837 graves.
Currently, City cemeteries accommodate approximately 150 Muslim burials per month.
In a statement, the City says it's working with the MJC to ensure that burials happen timeously, with dignity and in line with the City's operations.
The City respects all residents’ religious rights and therefore works actively with the MJC to ensure Islamic burial rights, particularly in terms of a Muslim’s right to be buried on the same day of death.
The municipality has asked Cape Town's Muslim community to please try and bury during working hours where possible and before sunset, in the interest of funeral-goers' safety, but also City staff.
The MJC has also provided Area Coordinators who can facilitate the burial documentation after hours when the City's cemetery offices are closed.
Payment for the grave before burial is mandatory for everyone who uses the City's Cemeteries.
The City does not charge after-hours tariffs, however, it does make a special arrangement for Muslim burials to be facilitated until sunset.
Enquiries about the City’s Cemeteries can be directed to our Area offices between 07:30 and 16:00,Monday to Friday or via email to Cemetery.Administration@capetown.gov.za.
More from Local
We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager
Home Affairs in the Western Cape insists that offices in the province are not experiencing a backlog in the registration of deaths.Read More
Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer
Nearly 300,000 people have been arrested for lockdown violations in SA since March 2020. Defence lawyer William Booth advises.Read More
W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021
W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew.Read More
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).Read More
Eskom: Expect Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Sunday night
Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will start from midday on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday night.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Despite any data lags and glitches the Covid-19 numbers are high, says NICD prof
Lags 'don't change the overall picture we are currently seeing with regard to the different provinces,' says NICD's Prof Puren.Read More
Western Cape's active Covid-19 cases 'starting to stabilise and show decline'
The Western Cape government says it's cautiously optimistic that the Covid-19 second wave is starting to stabilise in the province.Read More
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices'
A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director).Read More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More