W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021





Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that over 20,000 people nationally had been caught breaking lockdown regulations over the past two weeks, with 7,400 of those arrested for refusing to wear a mask, reports Lester Kiewit.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about how many lockdown transgressors are from the Western Cape.

In the Western Cape, there are just over 5000 people for a variety of transgressions. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

Potelwa says they following patterns have been observed in the province with regard to transgressions.

The majority are people who fail to confine to their places of residence...during the curfew period. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

The next highest amount of transgressions are from those in public places not wearing masks or who refuse to comply with verbal instruction from a law enforcement officer to wear one, she elaborates.

Not everyone is arrested.

In some instances we warn people to put on a mask...but there are those who you realise do not have a mask at all. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

