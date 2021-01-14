Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) wants the government to prioritise its industry when it starts rolling out vaccines against Covid-19.
About 70% of commuters in South Africa use minibus taxis for transport, according to the NTA.
Related articles:
-
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
-
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
-
'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
The NTA is lobbying the government to recognise the taxi industry as an essential service.
It wants the government to specifically earmark vaccines for drivers and taxi rank operators.
Lester Kiewit interviewed NTA General Secretary Alpheus Mlalazi.
It’s a serious omission… taxi drivers interact with 50 million commuters every day… Can you imagine the spread?Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance
The taxi industry is an essential service…Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance
You will not get into a taxi unless you are wearing a mask. A taxi driver will not drive unless he is wearing a mask… Here and there you get a bad apple…Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance
[The business of] every taxi operator in every town and every province is depressed… They’re losing their taxis… In the next few months, many families supported by taxis will be charity cases.Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance
The taxi industry is formalised. In terms of corporatisation – we’re getting there.Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'
The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.Read More
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More