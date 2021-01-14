Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance





The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) wants the government to prioritise its industry when it starts rolling out vaccines against Covid-19.

About 70% of commuters in South Africa use minibus taxis for transport, according to the NTA.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (L) assesses Covid-19 compliance at the Cape Town Taxi Rank. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

The NTA is lobbying the government to recognise the taxi industry as an essential service.

It wants the government to specifically earmark vaccines for drivers and taxi rank operators.

Lester Kiewit interviewed NTA General Secretary Alpheus Mlalazi.

It’s a serious omission… taxi drivers interact with 50 million commuters every day… Can you imagine the spread? Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance

The taxi industry is an essential service… Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance

You will not get into a taxi unless you are wearing a mask. A taxi driver will not drive unless he is wearing a mask… Here and there you get a bad apple… Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance

[The business of] every taxi operator in every town and every province is depressed… They’re losing their taxis… In the next few months, many families supported by taxis will be charity cases. Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance

The taxi industry is formalised. In terms of corporatisation – we’re getting there. Alpheus Mlalazi, General Secretary - National Taxi Alliance

Listen to the interview in the audio below.