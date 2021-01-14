Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope
More from Vermeulen: Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Elon Musk’s Starlink project could cripple South Africa’s Square Kilometre Array (SKA).
Musk is building a constellation of satellites to deliver high-speed internet to the entire planet.
SpaceX – which he founded, and still owns - has already launched more than 900 of his Starlink satellites into space, potentially spelling trouble for the operation of SKA, the world’s largest radio telescope.
The company disputes the claim that its planned network of 42 000 satellites will interfere with SKA’s sensitive astronomy hardware.
However, an impact analysis by the SKA Organisation found it impossible for SKA to remain unaffected by Musk’s project.
Trending, right now, in "tech": WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'
Kieno Kammies interviewed Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.
Starlink satellites are going to be orbiting in swarms around the Earth. Astronomers here are extremely unhappy about Elon Musk’s plans…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
Starlink uses a chunk of the same spectrum as SKA, effectively blinding it in those bands…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
The SKA describes this, euphemistically, as ‘extremely worrying’…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 15:49].
More from Business
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).Read More
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend
Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More
A Social Reckoning
How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.Read More
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?
The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory
"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.Read More
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread
CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.Read More