Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave
Business for South Africa (B4SA) says the relief payments would help support workers negatively affected by the tightened lockdown regulations.
B4SA's Robert Legh has confirmed that talks to bring back the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) have resumed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)'s Ters payments were implemented to mitigate the impact of the hard lockdown and payouts came to an end in October last year.
Legh, the chairperson of the B4SA's Labour Workgroup, says employers and labour are "pushing hard" to restore some kind of benefit scheme.
He tells CapeTalk that he's reasonably positive that the negotiations will lead to a good outcome.
Labour is involved in this and these are negotiations being conducted through Nedlac.Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa
The benefit ran out on the 15th of October but we have been continuing to press the government and UIF to do some extension of the benefit.Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa
Obviously, there are still some people who are compromised and are unable to work full time... That has been by the lockdown that we've had since mid-December, plus the alcohol ban and so on.Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa
We think that there is sufficient funding available to continue a benefit.Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa
The money is the workers' money. It's not the government's money, it's just administered by the government. That's why, between labour and employers, we are pushing quite hard to get some kind of restoration of the benefit in some kind of form for an additional period to help us ride the second wave.Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa
