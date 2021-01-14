Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager Home Affairs in the Western Cape insists that offices in the province are not experiencing a backlog in the registration of deaths... 14 January 2021 2:35 PM
W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021 W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew. 14 January 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave Business and labour are pressing South Africa's government to introduce a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of t... 14 January 2021 4:56 PM
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA). 14 January 2021 1:19 PM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all Business
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave

14 January 2021 4:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nedlac
Business for SA
UIF Ters benefit
Ters payment
Ters relief
Covid-19 Ters relief

Business and labour are pressing South Africa's government to introduce a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockdown.

Business for South Africa (B4SA) says the relief payments would help support workers negatively affected by the tightened lockdown regulations.

B4SA's Robert Legh has confirmed that talks to bring back the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) have resumed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)'s Ters payments were implemented to mitigate the impact of the hard lockdown and payouts came to an end in October last year.

Legh, the chairperson of the B4SA's Labour Workgroup, says employers and labour are "pushing hard" to restore some kind of benefit scheme.

He tells CapeTalk that he's reasonably positive that the negotiations will lead to a good outcome.

Labour is involved in this and these are negotiations being conducted through Nedlac.

Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa

The benefit ran out on the 15th of October but we have been continuing to press the government and UIF to do some extension of the benefit.

Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa

Obviously, there are still some people who are compromised and are unable to work full time... That has been by the lockdown that we've had since mid-December, plus the alcohol ban and so on.

Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa

We think that there is sufficient funding available to continue a benefit.

Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa

The money is the workers' money. It's not the government's money, it's just administered by the government. That's why, between labour and employers, we are pushing quite hard to get some kind of restoration of the benefit in some kind of form for an additional period to help us ride the second wave.

Robert Legh, Chair of the Labour Workgroup - Business for South Africa

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


14 January 2021 4:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nedlac
Business for SA
UIF Ters benefit
Ters payment
Ters relief
Covid-19 Ters relief

More from Business

Pouring red wine from bottle into glass with wooden wine casks winemaking 123rf

Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

14 January 2021 9:06 PM

A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-alertjpg

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pick-n-pay-storefrontjpg

Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround

14 January 2021 6:41 PM

Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope

14 January 2021 2:42 PM

Astronomers in South Africa are extremely unhappy about Elon Musk’s plans, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxijpg

Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance

14 January 2021 1:19 PM

It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend

14 January 2021 12:52 PM

Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-clinking-champagne-glassesjpg

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anoj Singh

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope

Business

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

Business Local Lifestyle

Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Wentworth Hospital was under ‘immense pressure’ when viral video was taken - MEC

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

ICPA, govt in talks to set up 20,000 more sites for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

WHO Africa: The second COVID-19 wave is more challenging than the first

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA