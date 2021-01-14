UWC's 2021 academic year begins in early March and will likely end December





UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says university officials are ready for the new academic year once the first-year students have received their final offers.

He says UWC has put plans in place in an effort to prevent the 2021 academic calendar from spilling over into next year.

Last year, the university invested a great deal into equipping needy students with devices and data to join online learning. For some students, the academic year culminated in virtual graduation in December last month.

Abarder says there is a small group of students who couldn't participate online. Those students are still completing the 2020 academic year this month.

There was a cohort of students who couldn't participate in online learning. We had a catch-up phase that started on the 6th of January and is still carrying on. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

We were able to provide more than 13,000 students studying remotely with data per month and more than 6,000 students with devices in 2020. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

With that, we had a participation rate of lectures of about 94%. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

I do think we did particularly well, given the resource constraints we have. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

It was a tough year. This thing threw us completely off. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

