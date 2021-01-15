We can't extend temporary disability grants again, says Sassa CEO
Human rights advocacy group Black Sash has called on Sassa to reinstate the temporary disability grants that were suspended at the end of December 2020.
More than 200,000 grant beneficiaries nationwide have been affected after payments lapsed at the end of last month.
About 50,000 of those 200,000 affected beneficiaries come from the Western Cape, says Sassa CEO Totsie Memela.
Memela explains that temporary grants that were supposed to lapse in February 2020 were extended to December last year to mitigate the impact of the State of National Disaster and the subsequent lockdown.
Memela says Sassa and the Department of Social Development (DSD) have been clear about the duration of the extension.
Meanwhile, Sassa offices in the Western Cape are facing medical assessment backlogs, understaffing, long queues, and people sleeping outside their offices to reapply for the temporary disability grant.
RELATED: 'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices'
We can't generally extend [temporary disability grants] because... the Social Security Act determines how we treat each and every particular grant.Totsie Memela, CEO - South African Social Security Agency
It's actually unfair for them to say we cannot lapse them because the grants were extended three times last year and it was as a result of the directives that the minister put in place... because of an understanding of the Covid-19 issues.Totsie Memela, CEO - South African Social Security Agency
Each time the extension was made, it was communicated that we've extended for another three months.Totsie Memela, CEO - South African Social Security Agency
Memela joined Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on a visit to various Sassa offices in Cape Town on Thursday after receiving numerous complaints.
Some rights groups say that thousands of vulnerable beneficiaries in overcrowded queues outside Sassa offices are facing an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.
Memela says that Sassa is engaging with the City of Cape Town and provincial authorities to make community halls and other facilities available again for Sassa officials to use.
The CEO says the agency is considering the possibility of issuing the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grants to applicants who are still waiting for their temporary disability grant applications to be processed.
With the minister having extended the temporary disability grant... the Westen Cape has got the biggest numbers in the country and we need to explore why a situation where more people are affected in the province.Totsie Memela, CEO - South African Social Security Agency
Sassa in the Western Cape only has 16 offices. We have always worked in what we call service centres and those service centres community halls where people came in the past. We don't have access to those community halls. 179 work points that we had in the past, we don't have access to them [since March 2020].Totsie Memela, CEO - South African Social Security Agency
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Police watchdog Ipid to track down victims in SAPS sjambok video for own probe
Police watchdog Ipid says investigators are working to identify the two men who were assaulted by Worcester police officers on camera.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week
We must maintain that trend and drive that test positivity measure below 5% according to the WHO, says CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman.Read More
Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.Read More
'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines
Investigative journalist Raymond Joseph says there's precedent for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to help fund the Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Netcare Family Care Line helps loved ones stay informed about Covid-19 relatives
CEO Dr Richard Friedland explains Family Connect Line giving families updates on hospitalised relatives during a difficult time.Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More